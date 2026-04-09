From 5-Star Speed to Power Throws: Football Stars Take Over Arcadia — And What Could’ve Been

The Arcadia Invitational has long been considered the gold standard of high school track and field—a meet where Olympic dreams begin and national records fall. But buried within the loaded fields of sprinters, distance stars, and elite throwers is another compelling storyline: football talent.

Each year, a small but fascinating group of athletes bring Division I football pedigrees to the track. Some are explosive wide receivers chasing PRs in the 100 meters. Others are physical specimens showcasing raw power in the discus and shotput ring.

Missing stars: how early enrollment reshapes the sprint field

Several football players who double as elite sprinters would have headlined the Arcadia Invitational but have already left high school. Their departures illustrate how lucrative football scholarships and NIL valuations are pulling talent away from prep track:

RJ(Rodney) Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga HS → USC): A top‑10 cornerback nationally, Sermons reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025 and enrolled at USC this past summer. Known as the fastest member of his recruiting class, he held the 7th fastest California times of 10.30 in the 100 m and 20.88 s in the 200 m. Those performances suggest he could have dipped under 10.2 s and 20.5 s this year, but his early move meant missing his senior year of track. But when the bounty for someone of his rank on the football field exceeds 6 figures it is hard to pass up, especially while being able to redshirt a year and develop.



Jaxson Gates (Damien HS → Missouri): Gates committed to Missouri after de‑committing from BYU and enrolled in January 2026. 247Sports notes he is a multi‑sport athlete who was CIF Southern Section Division 3 silver medalist in the 100 m with a 10.44 time and ran 22.79 in the 200 m. He projects as a long‑armed cornerback with “track speedster” acceleration, but his early college arrival removes him from this year’s high‑school circuit. He will eventually compete in track and field at Missouri, but is focusing on football first. Last year he ranked as California's 14th fastest 100-meter runner. Per his track coach, former Pan American Champion and 4x400 indoor world record holder, Zach Shinnick, "He could have gone 10.1-10.2 this year no doubt, and who knows even a potential sub 10 with proper training and health willing". Shinnick has done a great job at developing sprint talent at Damien/St. Lucy's where he serves as the head sprints coach for Damien and head track coach for St.Lucys while serving as the school's athletic director.

Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel HS → Texas A&M): The California Gatorade Track & Field Player of the Year and nation’s No. 8 overall recruit is perhaps the most striking example. As a sophomore he captured state titles in the 100 m (10.33) and 200 m (20.55, then opened his junior season by running 10.21 in the 100 m and 20.35 in the 200 m to set a new Arcadia Invitational meet record. The 247Sports scouting report calls him a “two‑sport standout” with a long, athletic frame and notes he could double‑sport in college. Arrington signed with Texas A&M in December 2025 and enrolled early on January 15 2026, accelerating his football career and leaving the high‑school track scene without its brightest sprint star.

Jackson Cantwell (Nixa HS → Miami): The Missouri native and arguably one of the greatest High School throwers of all time also followed suit and left early after only being 5 feet from breaking the all-time shotput record it seemed like he would have had a shot for the almost untouchable mark set by Michael Carter in 1982. Now it is not a guarantee he would have even been at this meet, but just a fun what if. Below are his best marks from last season where he doubled as Missouri discus and shotput champion.

Jaden Jefferson (De La Salle → North Carolina): The CIF State 100-meter champion and one of California’s fastest rising sprinters, Jefferson is another major absence from the high school track scene. As a junior, he ran 10.01 (wind-aided) in the 100 meters and posted a 20.86 personal best in the 200 meters, consistently competing in the 10.3–10.5 range across major meets. Jefferson captured multiple league and section titles before winning the CIF State championship, establishing himself as one of the premier sprint talents in the state. A dynamic football recruit, he signed with North Carolina, where his elite top-end speed projects to translate immediately at the next level. Based on his trajectory, Jefferson had the potential to push into sub-10.00 territory in the 100 meters and sub-20.5 in the 200, making him a likely Arcadia Invitational contender. Instead, his early transition to college football removes another elite sprinter from the 2026 high school season, continuing a trend of top-end speed leaving the prep ranks early.

You can not fault these individuals given the nature of these life-changing NIL deals top level football recruits command, but just to think of what we are missing out on this year after an electric meet last year where Noah Lyles' 200 meet record fell.

The Headliners: Elite Speed Meets Football Star Power

After a full scan of the official Arcadia coaches’ packet —including every boys event across sprint, distance, and field competitions—and cross-referencing athletes with recruiting databases like 247Sports and On3, only five athletes in the entire meet carry a verified three-star or higher football rating.

That rarity makes them even more intriguing.

Here’s a complete breakdown of every football prospect competing at the 2026 Arcadia Invitational and why they matter.

Demare Dezeurn (Westlake, CA) — 4-Star Wide Receiver

This photo was taken in the 2025 football season after Dezeurn had transferred from Bishop Alemany the previous season to Palisades HS. | Samuel Mawanda

Event: 100m Invitational (#217)

If there’s one athlete who embodies the connection between football and track at Arcadia, it’s Demare Dezeurn.

A 4-star wide receiver with national recruiting attention, Dezeurn is one of the fastest underclassmen in California. His combination of acceleration and top-end speed translates directly to the football field, where separation is everything.

On the track, he’s already clocked times in the 10.4 range, and Arcadia presents a chance to further cement himself as one of the fastest football prospects in the country. He had a personal best of 10.32 as a junior and placed 3rd in last year's Arcadia Invitational with a 10.38 while ultimately placing 3rd in state with a 10.39.

Why it matters:

Elite top-end speed = vertical threat at WR

Proven against top competition

Highest-rated football recruit in Arcadia sprint events

Dezeurn will be taking his talents and speed to Norman Oklahoma to join the sooners next season. Given today's NIL landscapre

Benjamin Harris (Servite, CA) — 3-Star RB/ATH

Servite's anchor Ben Harris is ecstatic after breaking the 40 second barrier | Zeke Castellanos

Event: 200m Invitational, 4x200 and 4x100 relays.

Harris is no stranger to big moments at Arcadia.

The Servite standout is coming off a breakout year where he:

Ran 10.33 in the 100m and helped set a California state record (38.92) in the 4x100 (Video here) Harris currently sits at no.2 in California for the 200 with a best of 20.77 and first in CA with a 10.23 and wind legal best mark of 10.27.

On the football side, Harris holds 15+ Division I offers, including major programs like Penn State and Miami.

He’s the perfect example of a true dual-threat athlete—a player whose track speed directly fuels his football explosiveness.

Why it matters:

Elite acceleration + lateral burst

Proven big-meet performer

Anchors on the fastest relay program in the nation

PS: some of the members of his 4x100 relay, Kamil Pelovello Jace and Jorden Wells will be able to have quite a few options heading into college for both sports as the twins field multiple D1 offers while Pelovello is a rising prospect, but many coaches at the next level would kill to have this type of speed on their roster. They will look to defend last year's medal which was the CA state record (40.00 until this past weekend when they broke it)

Servite’s historic 4x100 relay squad — Benjamin Harris, Jace Wells, Kamil Pelovello and Jorden Wells — celebrates after running 39.82 to become the first team in California history to break 40 seconds. | Zeke Castellanos

The Power Side: Football Strength Shows Up in the Ring

While speed dominates headlines, the throwing events quietly feature some of the most physically dominant football prospects in the entire meet.

According to the official meet schedule , the Men’s Discus (#246) and Shot Put (#255) invitationals are stacked with national-level throwers—and three of them double as football recruits.

Malachi Joyner (Williams Field, AZ) — 4-Star OL

Events: Discus (#246), Shot Put (#255)

Joyner is the most complete power athlete in the entire meet. He ranks first in Arizona for both throws events this season. He throws 60'3" (4 foot improvement from his 2nd place state championship finish toss of 56' last year. his best discus mark is 175'5", about a 20 feet improvement from last outdoor season.

A 4-star interior offensive lineman, he combines:

Elite lower-body strength

Explosive rotational power

High-end athleticism for his size

That translates perfectly into both throwing events, where technique and force generation are everything. He will be taking his talents to the University of Arizona next year.

Why it matters:

Rare blend of size + mobility

Direct crossover between OL play and throwing mechanics

One of the highest-rated football players at Arcadia

James Conrad (St. Ignatius, OH) — 3-Star Linebacker

Walsh Jesuit quarterback Keller Moten dives forward for yards against St. Ignatius James Conrad, right, during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Event: Discus (#246)

Traveling from Ohio, Conrad brings a physical linebacker profile to the discus ring.

At 6’3”, 225 pounds, he’s built like a prototypical college defender—and his throwing marks back it up, with a discus PR over 185 feet. He currently sits 23rd nationally for discus.

His presence highlights something often overlooked:

👉 Midwest football athletes consistently translate strength into throwing success.

Why it matters:

Elite strength-to-weight ratio

Physicality mirrors linebacker play

National-level thrower competing cross-region

He is yet to committ as he is still a junior, will be interesting to see if he decides to forgo his senior season.

Bo Ausmus (Redondo Union, CA) — 3-Star ATH

Events: Discus (#246), Shot Put (#255)

Bo Ausmus is one of the most underrated dual-sport athletes in the meet. The Fresno State commit sits 9th nationally in shot put with a best mark of 63'7.75" and 22nd in discus with a mark of 185'6". Those marks are good enough for a state lead and seconds best respectively.

On the track:

63’+ shot put

185’+ discus

On the field:

1,100+ all-purpose yards

13 touchdowns

Committed to Fresno State

He’s the perfect hybrid athlete—strong enough for the trenches, athletic enough for skill positions.(here is a display of his athleticism on the football field)

Redondo’s Bo Ausmus breaks free for a 99 yard TD run, 7-0 over Rio Hondo Prep.



After the Kares nearly got a safety, the Sea Hawks scored on the next play. pic.twitter.com/mSdKddTRFv — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) November 30, 2025

Why it matters:

True multi-position football upside

Elite throwing marks in California

Already locked in as a D1 athlete

Key Takeaways

1. Football Talent at Arcadia Is Rare—but High-Level

Out of hundreds of male athletes, only five carry 3-star or higher football ratings.

That’s not a coincidence.

Arcadia is:

A track-first event

Highly specialized at the elite level

Less reliant on multi-sport participation

2. Speed vs. Power: Two Clear Archetypes

The five athletes split cleanly into two groups:

Speed-Based (Skill Positions)

Demare Dezeurn (WR)

Benjamin Harris (RB/ATH)

Power-Based (Trenches)

Malachi Joyner (OL)

James Conrad (LB)

Bo Ausmus (ATH) (A blend of the two)

Speed = skill positions

Power = line/box players

3. Throws Are the Hidden Football Pipeline

One of the biggest insights from this deeper search:

👉 The throws are where football talent is hiding.

Unlike sprints (which are heavily specialized), throwing events:

Reward strength and explosiveness

Translate directly to football

Attract bigger, more physical athletes

4. California Still Leads the Dual-Sport Pipeline

Harris (Servite)

Dezeurn (Westlake)

Ausmus (Redondo Union)

That aligns with:

CIF athletic depth

Strong football-track crossover culture

Conclusion

The 2026 Arcadia Invitational once again proves why it’s the premier stage for high school track and field—but it also quietly showcases a different kind of elite athlete.

From:

4-star receivers blazing down the straightawayto

Power linemen launching 60-foot throws

Only five football recruits stand out across the entire boys field—but each represents a different pathway from track to the gridiron.

And that’s what makes Arcadia special.

It’s not just about speed.

It’s not just about strength.

It’s about seeing how both translate to the next level.