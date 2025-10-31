Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, October 31, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee as Montgomery Bell Academy travels to take on Ensworth at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Baylor takes on Knoxville Catholic in another 2-AAA showdown.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 10 of action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 2 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Hardin Valley taking on Ooltewah. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 21 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Page taking on Nolensville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 3 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Alcoa taking on Anderson County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 18 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Covington taking on Westview You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 5 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Hampton taking on Cloudland. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are six games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Memphis University taking on Briarcrest Christian. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 23 games across Class 1A on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Richland taking on Moore County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
