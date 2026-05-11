Battle Ground Academy Football Reloads, Eyes a Repeat After 22-Year Title Drought Ends

Fresh off its first football state championship in 22 years, Battle Ground Academy enters the 2026 season as the clear favorite to capture back-to-back Tennessee state titles for the first time in the program’s 125-year history.

State Of The Program: Battle Ground Academy Wildcats

Despite several major departures, the Wildcats return a talented roster loaded with major college prospects on both sides of the ball. With spring practice concluding this week, we take a look at key returnees and the top storylines that have emerged as BGA takes its first steps toward the 2026 season.

Returning Offensive Production

All three of BGA’s leading receivers return as Maddox Porter, Maximus Curry and Cates Kennedy look to add to their impressive totals.

Last season, the trio combined for 174 receptions, 50 touchdowns and more than 3,000 receiving yards. You may not find a better group of wide receivers in the state.

BGA’s Max Curry (6) receives a pass to bring in a touchdown against FRA during the first quarter of the Division II-AA championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.BGA | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BGA’s chief all-purpose threat, Fletcher Fields also returns. A versatile playmaker, Fields is the key piece for an offense that averaged 49.7 points per game in 2025. Last season, he accounted for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns. Expect those numbers to rise in 2026 as Fields’ role should expand with Bo Bryan taking over at quarterback.

Getting Physical

In its run to the Division II-AA crown last season, BGA’s toughness was called into question in the week leading up to its semifinal matchup against Boyd Buchanan. BGA took the challenge personally, crushing the Buccaneers 49-3 to advance to the Division II-AA championship game, where it avenged its only regular-season loss by beating Franklin Road Academy 61-27.

BGA’s Koehn Dial (70), center, meets with teammates before a play during the third quarter against FRA at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Camden Hall / For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Upfront, BGA returns the core of a physical offensive line unit as Brando McDonald, Koehn Dial and Kayden Adams form one of the best groups in Division II-AA.

Dial, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound road grader, is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country, while Adams projects as one of the top offensive linemen in the Class of 2029.

"These two are the hardest workers on our team," said BGA head coach Bobby Bentley on wide receivers Maddox Porter and Maximus Curry. "Beyond their talent, their best trait is they are highly competitive. They want to win every time they step on the field.”

Defense Dealing with Losses

Defensively, the challenge is significant as BGA works to fill the shoes of several multi-year starters lost to graduation.

The biggest losses come in the form of defensive lineman Nate Fleming (Vanderbilt) and linebacker Elijah Hernandez (Memphis). The good news is defensive end Will Copeland (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) and Justice Pittman (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) are back.

Pittman looks to build upon an impressive junior campaign in which he totaled 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a team-high 11 sacks and a fumble recovery.

CPA’s Bradshaw Klym (24) carries the ball as BGA’s Justice Pittman (55) makes the tackle during the Division II-AA Championship game on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Cannon returns at outside linebacker while ball-hawking strong safety Evan Kellum returns in the secondary.

For all the publicity generated by its high-flying offense, the defense surrendered just 12.5 points per game last season.

BGA’s balance on both sides of the ball remains a strength.

"If we can replace those three linemen and our linebacker, we have a chance to be a very good football team," said Bentley.

Bo Bryan Takes Over

After spending the last couple of years as a backup to Kaedyn Marable, Bo Bryan takes over as QB1 in 2026.

Bryan, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, threw for 344 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in limited action last year. Despite the limited playing time, Bryan holds offers from UT Martin and North Alabama. That list is expected to grow rapidly as the 2026 season progresses.

While Bryan isn’t the dual-threat option Marable was, Bentley concedes Bryan is a “more prolific passer” than his legendary predecessor.

While replacing Marable — arguably the greatest player in BGA history — isn’t something you simply do, those within the program believe their current QB is special in his own right. During a recent conversation, Bentley was effusive in his belief in his new quarterback.

"Bo Bryan, our rising senior, has waited in the wings for two years and has done a tremendous job. It’s his team now.”

The Final Word

While there are some questions that must be answered this spring and into fall practice, the expectations remain high in 2026.

