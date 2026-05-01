All Saints Football Makes Bold Leap to FHSAA, Returns to 11-Man Game After Title Run

After years of success in 8-man football, All Saints Academy in Florida is making a significant shift — one the program hopes will elevate its profile and long-term future.

According to a recent report by the TheLedger.com, All Saints head coach Jason Smith has confirmed that the Saints will transition back to 11-man football and join the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) beginning with the 2026 season, following the organization’s approval of a new independent division.

The move comes on the heels of a strong 2025 campaign in which All Saints went 9-2 and captured the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) 8-man state title.

A Return to Tradition

All Saints had competed in 11-man football for more than a decade after joining the SSAA in 2009. But roster limitations, including a 2023 season in which just 18 players suited up for the Saints, forced All Saints to move to 8-man football.

Now, with renewed interest and momentum, the Saints are embracing a return to the full 11-man game.

“We know it would create some excitement for our school to join FHSAA when almost all of the schools in Polk are in it,” Smith told the Ledger. “This move is best for our program now and the future.”

Smith, who recently took over the program, credited FHSAA leadership for working with smaller schools to create opportunities through the new independent division.

New league, New Opportunities

The FHSAA’s independent division, approved earlier this year, is designed to give non-traditional programs a clearer postseason path while maintaining competitive balance across classifications.

Smith said the transition offers multiple benefits — from increased exposure for players to stronger alignment with the rest of the state.

Competing in 11-man football also puts All Saints back in step with other Polk County programs, something Smith believes will boost interest among students and the broader school community.

Building Toward 2026

The shift won’t come without challenges.

Smith noted that roughly 95% of the roster has little to no experience playing 11-man football, creating a steep learning curve despite last year’s championship success.

“Last year was special, but now everyone is 0-0,” Smith said. “Our theme is ‘earn it.’”

The Saints have already begun adjusting their schedule, adding new opponents, including Discovery and Hilliard, as part of the transition.

Players Embrace the Change

Despite the unknowns, enthusiasm around the program is growing.

Freshman quarterback Trey Bellotto said the move has energized the campus and the team.

“Going back to 11-man will be great for us,” Bellotto said. “You can already feel the excitement building.”