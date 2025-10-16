Former Tennessee Standout, NFL Player Fired Following Arrest
A former Tennessee Volunteer standout who had a run in the NFL has been let go as head coach of a Tennessee high school football team.
Jay Graham was arrested for his involvement in a Nashville, Tennessee prostitution sting earlier this week. Centennial High School has now fired Graham as head coach and suspended him without pay from his teaching position within the district.
In a note sent to parents of the school, it was mentioned that officials at Centennial “were notified by law enforcement that our head football coach Jay Graham was arrested during a sting operation in Nashville on two felony charges of patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor to commit statutory rape,” according to a report by WSMV.com.
It went on to state that Graham “has been fired from the coaching staff” and that he “will not be allowed on our campus.”
Jay Graham Hired by High School After Run in College Ranks
Graham was hired in 2025 by Centennial after a long run with several college programs including Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Following a career spent competing in the SEC for the Volunteers, Graham was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 1997 in the third round. He would play for both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers over a five-year career.
Centennial is 2-4 on the year and scheduled to face Nolensville on the road this Friday night. They have two games remaining in the regular season against Lawson and Hillsboro.