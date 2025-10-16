Report: Former NFL Player, Tennessee High School Coach Arrested
A former NFL player and current Tennessee high school football coach finds himself in deep water following an arrest.
Jay Graham, who played for three NFL teams over a five-year stint, has reportedly been arrested following a prostitution sting in Nashville, Tennessee. He is currently the head football coach at Centennial High School.
According to a report by WKRN, Graham was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape.
Nashville Police Used Joint Effort to Nab Jay Graham, Others
The Metro Nashville Police Department used a joint effort to put together a prostitution sting by posting ads on adult escort websites. Graham, 50 years old, allegedly was in contact with an undercover police officer posing as a 16-year-old.
Graham was an all-state and All-American running back in high school at Concord in North Carolina, setting school single-season and career records. He signed with Tennessee and rushed for over 2,600 yards in his college career.
In 1997, the Baltimore Ravens selected Graham in the third round. He would play with the Ravens until 1999, returning in 2001 with the Seattle Seahawks before finishing his NFL career in 2002 with the Green Bay Packers.
Jay Graham has Made Numerous Stops in Coaching Career
Graham went into coaching after his playing career ended in the CFL, starting off as a graduate assistant at Tennessee. He made stops at Chattanooga, UT Martin and Miami (Ohio) before landing at South Carolina as the running backs and tight ends coach.
He would return to Tennessee in 2012 before departing for Florida State. Wright coached at Texas A&M and back to Tennessee before being hired in 2021 as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Alabama.
Wright spent time at East Tennessee State as a coordinator before being hired at Centennial in 2025 as the head football coach.
Centennial is currently 2-4 on the season and scheduled to travel to Nolensville this Friday night for a game. They conclude the regular season at Lawson and vs. Hillsboro in the coming weeks.