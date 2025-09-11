High School

Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025

Get Memphis area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Tennessee high school football season continues on September 11

Robin Erickson

Whitehaven takes on Germantown at 7:00 PM on Friday
There are 72 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, including games with four of the states top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Germantown taking on Whitehaven at 7:00 PM and the Jackson Christian Eagles face off against St. George in a battle of two undefeated opponents.

Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are eight games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, September 11, kicking off with the Memphis Academy of Science taking on Center Hill at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (1-2) vs Center Hill (1-1) - 7:00 PM

KIPP Collegiate (1-1) vs Manassas (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Humboldt (0-3) vs Middleton (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Tipton-Rosemark Academy (2-1) vs First Assembly Christian (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Wooddale (2-1) vs Memphis East (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Mitchell (2-1) vs Memphis Business Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Fairley (1-2) vs Trezevant (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Potts Camp (0-2) vs Thrasher (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 64 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Germantown facing off against Whitehaven. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Ripley (0-3) vs Bolivar Central (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Munford (2-0) vs Woodford County (3-0) - 6:30 PM

Kingsbury (1-2) vs Westwood (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Middle College (1-1) vs Evangelical Christian (0-3) - 7:00 PM

St. George's (3-0) vs Jackson Christian (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Tupelo Christian Prep (1-1) vs Harding Academy (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Lipscomb Academy (0-3) vs Memphis University (3-0) - 7:00 PM

University School of Jackson (3-0) vs Fayette Academy (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Christian Brothers (2-1) vs Montgomery Bell Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Briarcrest Christian (2-1) vs Father Ryan (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Craigmont (2-1) vs Kirby (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Fayette Ware (2-1) vs Millington Central (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Dyer County (3-0) vs Crockett County (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Hardin County (1-2) vs Chester County (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Memphis Central (2-0) vs PURE Youth Athletics Alliance (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Hillcrest (2-1) vs Booker T. Washington (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Dyersburg (2-1) vs McNairy Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Douglass (0-3) vs Raleigh-Egypt (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Huntingdon (2-1) vs Halls (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Kingsbury (1-2) vs St. Benedict at Auburndale (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Sheffield (0-3) vs Bluff City (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Adamsville (2-0) vs Riverside (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Melrose (2-1) vs Bolton (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Southwind (3-0) vs White Station (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Germantown (3-0) vs Whitehaven (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-1) vs Collierville (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Covington (3-0) vs Brighton (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Overton (1-2) vs Bartlett (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Ridgeway (0-3) vs Arlington (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Charleston (1-0) vs Clarksdale (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Houston (0-3) vs Tupelo (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Horn Lake (1-1) vs Olive Branch (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Lewisburg (1-1) vs Ripley (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Kossuth (0-1) vs Tishomingo County (1-1) - 7:00 PM

M.S. Palmer (0-2) vs Coahoma County (0-2) - 7:00 PM

North Panola (0-2) vs Byers (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Choctaw County (2-0) vs Hernando (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Independence (1-1) vs Senatobia (2-0) - 7:00 PM

South Panola (0-2) vs Southaven (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Houston (0-2) vs Corinth (1-1) - 7:00 PM

East Union (0-2) vs Booneville (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Conway (1-1) vs Marion (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Palestine-Wheatley (2-0) vs Westside (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Newport (2-0) vs Salem (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Helena (1-1) vs Drew Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Wynne (1-1) vs Lonoke (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Holly Springs (0-2) vs Walnut (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Earle (2-0) vs Walnut Ridge (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Rivercrest (0-1) vs East Poinsett County (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Trumann (0-2) vs Harrisburg (0-2) - 7:00 PM

McCrory (1-0) vs Clarendon (0-2) - 7:00 PM

West Memphis (0-1) vs Valley View (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Lee (0-1) vs Barton (1-1) - 7:00 PM

East Webster (1-1) vs Biggersville (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Lake Cormorant (2-0) vs Columbus (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Nettleton (1-1) vs Blytheville (1-0) - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc (2-0) vs Alcorn Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Coffeeville (0-2) vs Water Valley (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Bruce (2-0) vs Falkner (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Gurdon (1-1) vs Marked Tree (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Byhalia (0-2) vs Ashland (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Gosnell (2-0) vs Osceola (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Strayhorn (1-1) vs Smithville (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Oxford (2-0) vs Lafayette (1-1) - 7:00 PM

