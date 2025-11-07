High School

Memphis High School Football Coach Charged In Major Drug Trafficking Bust

Torio Chaz Wiseman of Memphis Business Academy involved in major sting that included Mississippi law enforcement officials

Dana Becker

A major drug trafficking conspiracy involving 14 members of Mississippi law enforcement officials also includes a Memphis, Tennessee high school football coaching.

According to a report by Action News 5 out of Memphis, Torio Chaz Wiseman, the head coach at Memphis Business Academy, is being accused of accepting bribes to protect and enable the transportation of illegal narcotics through Mississippi and into Memphis.

Wiseman was selected earlier this year to be a coach for one of the teams at the 23rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game.

Law Enforcement Says Conspiracy Stretched Over a Year

Twenty total people, 14 of which are Mississippi law enforcement officials, were arrested and charged in the multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy that stretched over a year.

“The genesis of the case was people, oftentimes criminals, who, when arrested, they were complaining about having to pay bribes to various individuals,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said, “and when the FBI followed up on that, lo and behold, they found out that was the case.”

It is being reported that 55 pounds of cocaine was involved in the incident.

Memphis Business Academy Head Football Coach Was Charged on October 30, Status Remains Unknown

In a report by the Commercial Appeal, it indicates that Wiseman was arrested on October 30 and charged with four felonies related to his alleged involvement in the conspiracy. Along with serving as the head coach at Memphis Business Academy, he is also the head coach of the middle school teams.

The indictment states that officers provided armed escorts to undercover agents posing as Mexican Cartel drug traffickers at least three times between 2023 and 2024.

Torio Chaz Wiseman Has Led Memphis Business Academy to State Quarterfinals Each of Last Two Seasons

Wiseman was hired by the school in 2023, leading them to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association quarterfinals both seasons since. The Execs are scheduled to face Hutingdon on Friday in the opening round of the postseason after finishing the regular season with a record of 6-4.

Memphis Business Academy closed the regular season with back-to-back wins, besting Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, 6-0, and Trezevant, 68-20, after losing two straight to Fairley and Haywood.

Last year, the Execs went 9-3, losing to Fairley after defeating both Bluff City and Mitchell in the playoffs. They put together an 8-4 record in 2023 under Wiseman, again falling to Fairley in the quarterfinals after securing wins over Hillcrest and Mitchell.

