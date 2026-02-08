CIF Los Angeles City Section boys, girls basketball 2026 playoff brackets, pairings
The Los Angeles City Section high school basketball playoff pairings were released Saturday afternoon for boys and girls.
The Open Division will include eight teams in each field.
For the boys: No. 8 Cleveland will travel to heavy favorite No. 1 Palisades. No. 4 George Washington Prep will host No. 5 San Pedro. No. 3 Birmingham Charter take on No. 6 Fairfax at home. No. 7 Narbonne will be on the road at No. 2 Cleveland.
For the girls: No. 1 Westchester will host No. 8 King/Drew. No. 4 Granada Hills Charter will host No. 5 Venice. No. 6 Cleveland is at No. 3 Hamilton and No. 7 Palisades will travel to No. 2 Birmingham Charter.
Both Open Division playoffs will star Feb. 11.
Granada Hills Charter boys' is the No. 1 seed in Division I. Triumph Charter, a hot newcomer to the City Section basketball scene, is the No. 8 seed.
El Camino Real girls' is the No. 1 seed in Division I while Chatsworth is No. 2.
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
