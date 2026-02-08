High School

CIF Los Angeles City Section boys, girls basketball 2026 playoff brackets, pairings

Palisades Charter boys' and Westchester girls' basketball teams earn the No. 1 seed in its respective Open Division playoff divisions.

Tarek Fattal

Reseda Cleveland is the No. 2 seed in the boys Open Division playoffs.
The Los Angeles City Section high school basketball playoff pairings were released Saturday afternoon for boys and girls.

The Open Division will include eight teams in each field.

For the boys: No. 8 Cleveland will travel to heavy favorite No. 1 Palisades. No. 4 George Washington Prep will host No. 5 San Pedro. No. 3 Birmingham Charter take on No. 6 Fairfax at home. No. 7 Narbonne will be on the road at No. 2 Cleveland.

For the girls: No. 1 Westchester will host No. 8 King/Drew. No. 4 Granada Hills Charter will host No. 5 Venice. No. 6 Cleveland is at No. 3 Hamilton and No. 7 Palisades will travel to No. 2 Birmingham Charter.

Both Open Division playoffs will star Feb. 11.

Granada Hills Charter boys' is the No. 1 seed in Division I. Triumph Charter, a hot newcomer to the City Section basketball scene, is the No. 8 seed.

El Camino Real girls' is the No. 1 seed in Division I while Chatsworth is No. 2.

BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

