Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025

Get Nashville area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Tennessee high school football season continues on September 11

Robin Erickson

Marshall County takes on Shelbyville Central on Friday at 7:00 PM
Marshall County takes on Shelbyville Central on Friday at 7:00 PM / Jason Goode

There are 89 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from September 11-13. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include the McCallie Blue Tornados taking on Ensworth at 7:00 PM and Pearl-Cohn battling with Oakland on Friday night.

Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are three games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, September 11, kicking off with Columbia Academy taking on Lincoln County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Columbia Academy (1-2) vs Lincoln County (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Eagleville (2-1) vs Cascade (2-1) - 7:00 PM

East Nashville Magnet (0-2) vs Beech (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 84 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by McCallie taking on Ensworth on Friday at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Archbishop Moeller (2-1) vs Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-2) - 5:00 PM

Jo Byrns (2-1) vs Todd County Central (1-2) - 6:00 PM

Fort Campbell (1-2) vs Hopkins County Central (1-2) - 6:00 PM

Campbellsville (1-1) vs Metcalfe County (1-1) - 6:00 PM

Caldwell County (2-1) vs Webster County (0-2) - 6:00 PM

Russellville (0-3) vs Franklin-Simpson (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Hopkinsville (3-0) vs Trigg County (1-2) - 6:00 PM

Glasgow (3-0) vs Allen County-Scottsville (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Greenwood (2-1) vs Logan County (3-0) - 6:00 PM

Daviess County (1-2) vs Christian County (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Bowling Green (0-3) vs South Warren (3-0) - 6:00 PM

Barren County (1-1) vs Monroe County (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Oviedo (1-2) vs Lyman (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Pickett County (0-3) vs Sale Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM

McKenzie (2-1) vs Perry County (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Richland (2-1) vs Huntland (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (3-0) vs Fulton County (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Dresden (1-2) vs Gleason (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Fayetteville (0-3) vs Cornersville (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Pope John Paul II (2-1) vs Franklin Road Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Goodpasture Christian (3-0) vs Davidson Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Greenwich Country Day School (0-0) vs Battle Ground Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Lipscomb Academy (0-3) vs Memphis University (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Ezell-Harding Christian (1-2) vs Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Providence Christian Academy (3-0) vs Donelson Christian Academy (1-2) - 7:00 PM

McCallie (3-0) vs Ensworth (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Nashville Christian (3-0) vs Clarksville Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Christian Brothers (2-1) vs Montgomery Bell Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Franklin Christian Academy (2-1) vs Collinwood (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Briarcrest Christian (2-1) vs Father Ryan (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Brentwood Academy (2-0) vs Chattanooga Christian (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Bledsoe County (2-1) vs Tellico Plains (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Trousdale County (1-2) vs Macon County (3-0) - 7:00 PM

York Institute (0-3) vs Livingston Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Upperman (2-1) vs Stone Memorial (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Friendship Christian (2-0) vs DeKalb County (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Moore County (1-2) vs Battle Creek (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Greenbrier (1-2) vs Whites Creek (3-0) - 7:00 PM

White House-Heritage (2-1) vs White House (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Smith County (1-2) vs Westmoreland (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Creek Wood (0-3) vs Stratford (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Sycamore (1-2) vs Stewart County (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Mt. Pleasant (2-1) vs Summertown (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Monterey (1-2) vs Clay County (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Loretto (0-3) vs Scotts Hill (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Tullahoma (3-0) vs White County (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Station Camp (3-0) vs Springfield (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Northwest (1-2) vs Montgomery Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Red Boiling Springs (0-3) vs Jackson County (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Wayne County (1-2) vs Houston County (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Giles County (1-2) vs Watertown (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Glencliff (0-2) vs Fairview (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Lewis County (3-0) vs Hickman County (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Liberty Creek (1-2) vs Gordonsville (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Lawrence County (3-0) vs Spring Hill (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Northeast (1-2) vs Kirkwood (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Portland (2-1) vs East Robertson (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Cheatham County Central (1-1) vs Harpeth (0-3) - 7:00 PM

East Hickman County (1-1) vs Forrest (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Community (0-3) vs Cannon County (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Camden Central (1-2) vs Waverly Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Adamsville (2-0) vs Riverside (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Kenwood (1-2) vs West Creek (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Smyrna (1-2) vs Siegel (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Wilson Central (3-0) vs James Lawson High School (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Ravenwood (3-0) vs Summit (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Maplewood (1-1) vs Hillsboro (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Pearl-Cohn (0-3) vs Oakland (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Hendersonville (0-2) vs Rossview (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Warren County (1-2) vs Franklin County (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Mount Juliet (0-2) vs Lebanon (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Riverdale (1-2) vs LaVergne (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Dickson County (3-0) vs Henry County (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Independence (1-1) vs Shelbyville Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Green Hill (1-2) vs Centennial (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Marshall County (1-2) vs Columbia Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Gallatin (2-0) vs Cookeville (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Franklin (1-2) vs Coffee County Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Clarksville (1-2) vs Overton (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Hunters Lane (0-3) vs Cane Ridge (0-2) - 7:00 PM

Brentwood (2-1) vs Page (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Blackman (3-0) vs Nolensville (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Antioch (3-0) vs McGavock (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Middle Tennessee Christian (1-1) vs Grace Baptist Academy (0-3) - 7:30 PM

Nashville High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There is only 1 game scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Saturday, September 13, with the lone matchup between undefeated Eastern and Clinton County at 1:00 PM. You can follow this game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Eastern (3-0) vs Clinton County (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

