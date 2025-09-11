Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from September 11-13. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include the McCallie Blue Tornados taking on Ensworth at 7:00 PM and Pearl-Cohn battling with Oakland on Friday night.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, September 11, kicking off with Columbia Academy taking on Lincoln County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Columbia Academy (1-2) vs Lincoln County (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Eagleville (2-1) vs Cascade (2-1) - 7:00 PM
East Nashville Magnet (0-2) vs Beech (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by McCallie taking on Ensworth on Friday at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Archbishop Moeller (2-1) vs Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-2) - 5:00 PM
Jo Byrns (2-1) vs Todd County Central (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Fort Campbell (1-2) vs Hopkins County Central (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Campbellsville (1-1) vs Metcalfe County (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Caldwell County (2-1) vs Webster County (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Russellville (0-3) vs Franklin-Simpson (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Hopkinsville (3-0) vs Trigg County (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Glasgow (3-0) vs Allen County-Scottsville (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Greenwood (2-1) vs Logan County (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Daviess County (1-2) vs Christian County (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Bowling Green (0-3) vs South Warren (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Barren County (1-1) vs Monroe County (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Oviedo (1-2) vs Lyman (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Pickett County (0-3) vs Sale Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM
McKenzie (2-1) vs Perry County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Richland (2-1) vs Huntland (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (3-0) vs Fulton County (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Dresden (1-2) vs Gleason (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville (0-3) vs Cornersville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Pope John Paul II (2-1) vs Franklin Road Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Goodpasture Christian (3-0) vs Davidson Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Greenwich Country Day School (0-0) vs Battle Ground Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (0-3) vs Memphis University (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Ezell-Harding Christian (1-2) vs Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Providence Christian Academy (3-0) vs Donelson Christian Academy (1-2) - 7:00 PM
McCallie (3-0) vs Ensworth (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Nashville Christian (3-0) vs Clarksville Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers (2-1) vs Montgomery Bell Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Christian Academy (2-1) vs Collinwood (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Briarcrest Christian (2-1) vs Father Ryan (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood Academy (2-0) vs Chattanooga Christian (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Bledsoe County (2-1) vs Tellico Plains (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Trousdale County (1-2) vs Macon County (3-0) - 7:00 PM
York Institute (0-3) vs Livingston Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Upperman (2-1) vs Stone Memorial (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Friendship Christian (2-0) vs DeKalb County (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Moore County (1-2) vs Battle Creek (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier (1-2) vs Whites Creek (3-0) - 7:00 PM
White House-Heritage (2-1) vs White House (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Smith County (1-2) vs Westmoreland (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Creek Wood (0-3) vs Stratford (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Sycamore (1-2) vs Stewart County (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (2-1) vs Summertown (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Monterey (1-2) vs Clay County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Loretto (0-3) vs Scotts Hill (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Tullahoma (3-0) vs White County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Station Camp (3-0) vs Springfield (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (1-2) vs Montgomery Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Red Boiling Springs (0-3) vs Jackson County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Wayne County (1-2) vs Houston County (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Giles County (1-2) vs Watertown (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Glencliff (0-2) vs Fairview (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lewis County (3-0) vs Hickman County (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Liberty Creek (1-2) vs Gordonsville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County (3-0) vs Spring Hill (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-2) vs Kirkwood (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Portland (2-1) vs East Robertson (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Cheatham County Central (1-1) vs Harpeth (0-3) - 7:00 PM
East Hickman County (1-1) vs Forrest (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Community (0-3) vs Cannon County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Camden Central (1-2) vs Waverly Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Adamsville (2-0) vs Riverside (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Kenwood (1-2) vs West Creek (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Smyrna (1-2) vs Siegel (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Wilson Central (3-0) vs James Lawson High School (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Ravenwood (3-0) vs Summit (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Maplewood (1-1) vs Hillsboro (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Pearl-Cohn (0-3) vs Oakland (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Hendersonville (0-2) vs Rossview (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Warren County (1-2) vs Franklin County (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet (0-2) vs Lebanon (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Riverdale (1-2) vs LaVergne (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Dickson County (3-0) vs Henry County (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Independence (1-1) vs Shelbyville Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Green Hill (1-2) vs Centennial (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Marshall County (1-2) vs Columbia Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Gallatin (2-0) vs Cookeville (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-2) vs Coffee County Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville (1-2) vs Overton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hunters Lane (0-3) vs Cane Ridge (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood (2-1) vs Page (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Blackman (3-0) vs Nolensville (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Antioch (3-0) vs McGavock (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Christian (1-1) vs Grace Baptist Academy (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There is only 1 game scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Saturday, September 13, with the lone matchup between undefeated Eastern and Clinton County at 1:00 PM. You can follow this game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Eastern (3-0) vs Clinton County (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here