Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, September 18 through Saturday, September 20. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as Ensworth takes on Lipscomb Academy at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Christian Brothers faces off against undefeated Brentwood Academy.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, September 18, kicking off with Ezell-Harding Christian taking on Jo Byrns at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Ezell-Harding Christian (2-2) vs Jo Byrns (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Clay County (3-1) vs Trousdale County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Portland (2-2) vs Greenbrier (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Ensworth taking on Lipscomb Academy on Friday at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Monroe County (3-1) vs Metcalfe County (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Todd County Central (1-3) vs Fort Campbell (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Murray (4-0) vs Russellville (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Trigg County (1-3) vs Caldwell County (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Franklin-Simpson (3-1) vs Paducah Tilghman (3-1) - 6:00 PM
South Warren (4-0) vs Hopkinsville (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Logan County (4-0) vs Allen County-Scottsville (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Grayson County (2-2) vs Greenwood (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Barren County (2-2) vs Bowling Green (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Stratford (0-3) vs Gary West Side (2-1) - 6:00 PM
South Fulton (3-0) vs Perry County (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Huntland (3-1) vs Moore County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Wayne County (2-2) vs Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Gleason (1-3) vs Lake County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cornersville (3-1) vs Eagleville (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Grace Christian Academy (4-0) vs Columbia Academy (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Pope John Paul II (2-2) vs Goodpasture Christian (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Road Academy (3-0) vs Davidson Academy (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Providence Christian Academy (3-1) vs Notre Dame (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-4) vs Nashville Christian (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Grace Baptist Academy (0-4) vs Columbia Academy (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Bell Academy (3-0) vs Knoxville Catholic (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Memphis University (3-1) vs Father Ryan (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Concord Christian (1-1) vs Middle Tennessee Christian (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Ensworth (3-1) vs Lipscomb Academy (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville Academy (2-2) vs Friendship Christian (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Donelson Christian Academy (2-2) vs Franklin Christian Academy (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers (2-2) vs Brentwood Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Baylor (3-0) vs Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Scotts Hill (0-4) vs Summertown (2-2) - 7:00 PM
White County (3-1) vs Livingston Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hixson (1-2) vs Warren County (2-2) - 7:00 PM
DeKalb County (2-2) vs Macon County (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-3) vs Creek Wood (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Liberty Creek (1-3) vs Whites Creek (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Westmoreland (2-2) vs White House (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Watertown (2-2) vs White House-Heritage (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Marshall County (2-2) vs Tyner Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Riverside (0-4) vs Mt. Pleasant (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Monterey (1-3) vs Red Boiling Springs (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Collinwood (1-3) vs Loretto (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Jackson County (3-1) vs Smith County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Nolensville (2-2) vs Tullahoma (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (0-3) vs Maplewood (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Harpeth (1-3) vs Sycamore (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Houston County (1-3) vs McEwen (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Forrest (3-1) vs Fayetteville (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Fairview (3-1) vs Stewart County (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Richland (2-2) vs Community (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Central (1-3) vs Hickman County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
East Robertson (4-0) vs Kirkwood (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Springfield (4-0) vs East Nashville Magnet (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Cheatham County Central (1-2) vs Innovation Academy (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Waverly Central (4-0) vs East Hickman County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (3-1) vs Sequatchie County (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Cannon County (3-1) vs Gordonsville (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Pearl-Cohn (0-4) vs Kenwood (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Camden Central (1-3) vs McKenzie (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Lewis County (4-0) vs Adamsville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln County (4-0) vs Summit (1-3) - 7:00 PM
James Lawson High School (1-2) vs Northeast (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Rossview (0-4) vs West Creek (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Rockvale (2-2) vs Smyrna (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Riverdale (2-2) vs Stewarts Creek (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (1-2) vs Glencliff (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Henry County (1-3) vs Page (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Oakland (4-0) vs Siegel (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Hunters Lane (0-4) vs Hendersonville (1-2) - 7:00 PM
South Pittsburg (2-1) vs Franklin County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Lebanon (4-0) vs Station Camp (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson County (2-1) vs Mount Juliet (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Gallatin (3-0) vs Green Hill (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Ravenwood (4-0) vs Franklin (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County (4-0) vs Columbia Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Cookeville (0-4) vs Wilson Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Coffee County Central (2-2) vs Independence (1-2) - 7:00 PM
McGavock (1-3) vs Clarksville (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Overton (1-3) vs Cane Ridge (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Shelbyville Central (2-2) vs Brentwood (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Beech (3-1) vs Upperman (3-1) - 7:00 PM
LaVergne (0-4) vs Blackman (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Antioch (4-0) vs Centennial (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Clinton County (0-4) vs Casey County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Saturday, September 20, with the lone matchup between Northwest and Dickson County at 11:00 AM. You can follow this game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Northwest (2-2) vs Dickson County (3-1) - 11:00 AM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here