Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, September 25 through Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as Ravenwood takes on Christ Presbyterian at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Oakland travels to take on the Blackman Blaze in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, September 25, kicking off with Tullahoma taking on Lawrence County at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Tullahoma (3-2) vs Lawrence County (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Franklin County (1-4) vs Providence Christian Academy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Ensworth taking on Brentwood Academy on Friday at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hopkins County Central (1-3) vs Russellville (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Mayfield (4-1) vs Todd County Central (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Crittenden County (2-3) vs Trigg County (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Clinton County (0-5) vs Monroe County (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Fort Campbell (3-2) vs Caldwell County (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Franklin-Simpson (3-2) vs Warren East (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Calloway County (4-1) vs Logan County (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Allen County-Scottsville (0-5) vs Paducah Tilghman (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Greenwood (3-2) vs Warren Central (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Christian County (0-4) vs Caverna (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Lyman (0-4) vs Edgewater (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Metcalfe County (1-4) vs Somerset (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Bowling Green (1-4) vs Christian Academy-Louisville (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Red Boiling Springs (0-5) vs Sale Creek (4-0) - 7:00 PM
McEwen (2-1) vs Wayne County (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lookout Valley (2-3) vs Huntland (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Perry County (2-3) vs Gleason (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Eagleville (3-2) vs Richland (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (4-1) vs Collinwood (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Davidson Academy (3-2) vs Grace Christian Academy (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Academy (1-5) vs Goodpasture Christian (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Battle Ground Academy (4-0) vs Franklin Road Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Grace Baptist Academy (1-5) vs The Webb School (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (1-4) vs Christian Brothers (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Father Ryan (1-4) vs Pope John Paul II (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Friendship Christian (3-1) vs Ezell-Harding Christian (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-5) vs Donelson Christian Academy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Nashville Christian (5-0) vs Franklin Christian Academy (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Christian Community (4-2) vs Jo Byrns (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Ensworth (4-1) vs Brentwood Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Baylor (4-0) vs Montgomery Bell Academy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Smith County (2-3) vs Trousdale County (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Pickett County (0-4) vs Livingston Academy (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville Academy (2-3) vs Montgomery Central (1-4) - 7:00 PM
White House (1-4) vs Glencliff (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Macon County (5-0) vs White County (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Warren County (3-2) vs Stone Memorial (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Pearl-Cohn (1-4) vs Springfield (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier (1-4) vs Liberty Creek (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Upperman (3-2) vs DeKalb County (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Creek Wood (2-3) vs Spring Hill (1-3) - 7:00 PM
McKenzie (4-1) vs Chester County (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Marshall County (2-3) vs Battle Creek (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Westmoreland (3-2) vs Whites Creek (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Polk County (2-3) vs Bledsoe County (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Scotts Hill (0-5) vs Mt. Pleasant (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Marion County (4-0) vs Monterey (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Loretto (2-3) vs Riverside (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Summertown (3-2) vs Lewis County (5-0) - 7:00 PM
White House-Heritage (3-2) vs Maplewood (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Stewart County (0-5) vs Harpeth (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Cornersville (3-2) vs Houston County (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Sequatchie County (3-2) vs Forrest (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Fairview (4-1) vs Sycamore (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Community (0-5) vs Watertown (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln County (5-0) vs Giles County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Gordonsville (5-0) vs Jackson County (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hickman County (2-3) vs East Robertson (5-0) - 7:00 PM
East Nashville Magnet (0-4) vs East Hickman County (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Clay County (4-1) vs Cannon County (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Kenwood (2-3) vs Northwest (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Camden Central (1-4) vs Cheatham County Central (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Shelbyville Central (2-3) vs Summit (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Siegel (3-2) vs Rockvale (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-4) vs Ravenwood (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Wilson Central (4-1) vs Overton (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Hendersonville (2-2) vs Portland (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-4) vs Mount Juliet (0-4) - 7:00 PM
McGavock (1-4) vs Rossview (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-2) vs Lebanon (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Dickson County (4-1) vs Kirkwood (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Stewarts Creek (2-3) vs LaVergne (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Gallatin (3-1) vs Station Camp (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-4) vs Independence (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Central (2-2) vs Riverdale (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Green Hill (3-2) vs Cookeville (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Page (4-0) vs Centennial (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Coffee County Central (2-3) vs Smyrna (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville (3-2) vs West Creek (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Henry County (1-4) vs Brentwood (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Beech (4-1) vs Hunters Lane (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Oakland (5-0) vs Blackman (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Cane Ridge (2-2) vs Antioch (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hopkinsville (4-1) vs Carterville (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Christian (3-1) vs Providence Academy (2-2) - 7:30 PM
