State Champion Coach Will Hester Takes Over Blackman Football Program
Less than a year after trading in his coach’s whistle for a job in administration, Will Hester is getting his old job back. Kinda.
Hester, resigned from Ravenwood High School after a successful four-year stint as the Raptors head coach to become the assistant principal at Brentwood Middle School.
Less than eight months after leaving the coaching ranks, Wil Hester is back where he belongs. On the practice field. Or, at least he will be very soon.
Hester, who spent 15 years as a head coach prior to his brief hiatus last summer, will return to the sidelines this fall at Class 6A Blackman. Hester replaces Matt Kriesky who resigned on Jan. 8.
Kriesky, who was 22-14 during his three seasons at Blackman, led the Blaze to a 12-2 record and a berth in the Class 6A state semifinals in 2025.
Hester, a native of Brentwood, Tenn. spent his first decade in coaching working his way up through the ranks as an assistant coach before landing his first head coaching gig at LaVergne in 2007.
In 2013, Hester took over at Ravenwood and found immediate success, leading the Raptors to their first of three straight 10-win seasons. A year later, Hester would guide Ravenwood to its second state championship in school history when the Raptors captured the 6A crown after knocking off perennial powerhouse Maryville 26-17 in the Class 6A championship game. Hester would spend one more season at Ravenwood before leaving for Nolensville in 2016.
Eventually, Hester would return to Ravenwood in 2021 after a two-year stop at Nolensville and Florence High School (Ala).
Hester is 106-63 in 15 seasons as a head coach.