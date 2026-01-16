High School

State Champion Coach Will Hester Takes Over Blackman Football Program

Blackman hopes to build on 2025 success as Hester brings championship pedigree to Murfreesboro.

Jay Pace

Ravenwood head football coach Will Hester during a TSSAA football game between Ravenwood and Alcoa High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Alcoa, Tenn. Ravenwood won 27-17.
Ravenwood head football coach Will Hester during a TSSAA football game between Ravenwood and Alcoa High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Alcoa, Tenn. Ravenwood won 27-17. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Less than a year after trading in his coach’s whistle for a job in administration, Will Hester is getting his old job back. Kinda.

Hester, resigned from Ravenwood High School after a successful four-year stint as the Raptors head coach to become the assistant principal at Brentwood Middle School.

Less than eight months after leaving the coaching ranks, Wil Hester is back where he belongs. On the practice field. Or, at least he will be very soon.

Hester, who spent 15 years as a head coach prior to his brief hiatus last summer, will return to the sidelines this fall at Class 6A Blackman. Hester replaces Matt Kriesky who resigned on Jan. 8.

Kriesky, who was 22-14 during his three seasons at Blackman, led the Blaze to a 12-2 record  and a berth in the Class 6A state semifinals in 2025.

Hester, a native of Brentwood, Tenn. spent his first decade in coaching working his way up through the ranks as an assistant coach before landing his first head coaching gig at LaVergne in 2007.

In 2013, Hester took over at Ravenwood and found immediate success, leading the Raptors to their first of three straight 10-win seasons. A year later, Hester would guide Ravenwood to its second state championship in school history when the Raptors captured the 6A crown after knocking off perennial powerhouse Maryville 26-17 in the Class 6A championship game. Hester would spend one more season at Ravenwood before leaving for Nolensville in 2016.

Eventually, Hester would return to Ravenwood in 2021 after a two-year stop at Nolensville and Florence High School (Ala). 

Hester is 106-63 in 15 seasons as a head coach.

Published
jay-pace
JAY PACE

Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Tennessee