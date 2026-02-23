After 60 Seasons at Wicomico's Helm, the MPSSAA's All-Time Winningest Boys Basketball Coach to Step Down
Wicomico High School boys basketball head coach Butch Waller is officially stepping down, per The Baltimore Sun. He is the all-time winningest boys basketball coach in Maryland public school history.
From Age 26 to 85, Waller Has Coached at Wicomico for 60 Years
Waller, 85, announced that he will retire from coaching the Indians after 60 seasons. He started coaching the boys basketball team at age 26.
Waller's Teams Have Made 29 State Tournament Appearances
Waller led Wicomico to 29 state tournament appearances - the most in Maryland public school history. The only other school that comes close is Annapolis High School.
In 2002, His Indians Went 28-0 and Won a State Championship
The 85-year-old has just one state title, which came in 2002 when the Indians went 28-0 and won the Class 2A state championship. That Wicomico team is considered the best in Maryland public school history, beating opponents by an average of 37.4 points that season.
951 Wins and Counting
As of Monday, Waller has 951 career wins, which is the most for a public school boys basketball coach. The Indians just beat local rival Parkside 65-63 in overtime for a season sweep and the Bayside South title. Wicomico will next head to Colonel Richardson on Tuesday for the conference championship.
Many years ago, Waller played on Salisbury's first Little League and Pony League teams. He also played basketball, football, and baseball while attending Wicomico High School.
Waller then earned a bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University in 1965 and a master's degree in 1966.