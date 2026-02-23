Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
This week’s High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings saw little change as most teams eased their way into the postseason or continued their national prep seasons.
Prolific Prep stayed atop the rankings as the top six remained the same. Joining the Top 25 this week are Benet Academy of Illinois and Webb of Tennessee, replacing Redondo Union after it fell to La Mirada in the CIF Southern Section Open Division quarterfinals and Faith Family of Texas.
1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (29-3)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: The Crew return to action Feb. 23 against Wesley Christian.
2. Arizona Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (22-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: The Dragons traveled to Iowa for the most recent round of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League and posted wins over Wasatch Academy and Iowa United.
3. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (29-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: The Panthers won their first two games in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament.
4. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (16-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: Dynamic — rebranded as FaZe in the Overtime Elite League — holds a 2-0 lead in its best-of-5 semifinal series against RWE.
5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (19-5)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Eagles kept their recent hot streak going with wins over St. James and Christ School in the EYBL.
6. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (25-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: SPIRE bumped its win streak to four with routs of CATS Academy and Long Island Lutheran in the EYBL.
7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (21-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Eagles advanced in the Florida Class 3A state tournament by routing Cardinal Newman in Round 2.
8. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (23-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Panthers closed their regular season with a 46-point victory at Burroughs.
9. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (25-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Trailblazers cruised past Corona del Mar and Santa Margarita in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
10. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (22-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Crusaders defeated Cardinal Hayes 67-51 in the Catholic High School Athletic Association archdiocesan championship game.
11. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (26-5)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Bobcats split their EYBL games in North Carolina, beating host Christ School before falling to La Lumiere School.
12. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (22-3)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: The Lions went to Utah over the weekend and split in EYBL action, losing by six to Dream City before rebounding to beat host Utah Prep.
13. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (25-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Vikings extended their win streak to 20 by defeating O’Dea for the fourth time this year — this time 56-47 for the 3A District 2 title.
14. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (25-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Panthers remained undefeated in 4A district play with a 68-32 win over Collierville.
15. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (21-5)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Tigers pushed Arizona Compass Prep to the wire in the opening game of their EYBL trip to Iowa, then knocked off Faith Family by 12.
16. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (22-0)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Tigers beat Zionsville by 24 in their only game of the week.
17. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (33-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Outlook: The Spartans had the week off to prepare for the start of the UIL state championships.
18. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (25-2)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Vikings won their first two games in Arizona’s Open Division tournament.
19. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (26-6)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Falcons ran their win streak to 11 by escaping an upset bid by Huntington Expression Prep.
20. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (23-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: Two down, one to go for the Vikings to complete an undefeated regular season.
21. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ) (23-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Tigers romped past Canyon View and Chandler in the opening rounds of the Arizona Open Division playoffs.
22. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (34-2)
Previous Rank: 22
Outlook: The Bengals kicked off the postseason with a 23-point victory over Grace Christian.
23. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (17-4)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The Bears had a solid weekend in EYBL play, traveling to Utah and knocking off Utah Prep and Sunrise Christian.
24. Benet Academy (Lisle, IL) (30-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Redwings enter the rankings on the strength of a 93-44 rout of Bulls College Prep from Chicago.
25. Webb (Knoxville, TN) (30-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Spartans haven’t lost in over two months, beating Knoxville Catholic 86-52 to advance to the Tennessee Division II Class AA state quarterfinals.
Dropped Out
No. 23 Redondo Union
No. 25 Faith Family