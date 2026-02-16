The Teenage Referee With NBA Dreams
Ronnie Nunn sat on a white plastic folding chair at the back corner of the middle court at UNRNKD Hoops in Speedway, Indiana. Gently taking the pen in his right hand, the retired and highly respected longtime NBA referee and director underlined a single name on the white piece of paper attached to his clipboard: No. 1, Ava Carter.
Ava Carter Caught the Attention of a Longtime NBA Referee
Her name was one of the thirty-something listed on the sheet that included both novice and seasoned officials alike. They were all there to get better and learn from the best. As part of The Basketball League’s leadership team and TBL’s Director of Officials, Nunn oversees all referees in the league and on this particular weekend of the TBL Combine Draft, he was on-hand to conduct referee workshops and evaluate the next generation of officials.
“Wow, that’s incredible for her to be out there. She’s only 15 years old?,” Nunn told High School on SI as he watched the morning full court run of fledgling pro players get up and down the court.
“It’s in her blood and in her family. For her to be at that age and in high school, I think that’s fantastic.”
Players Are Not the Only Ones with NBA Dreams
Aspiring pro basketball players aren’t the only ones with NBA dreams. As a teenager attending Station Camp High School in Gallatin, Tennessee, Ava Carter is trying to get to the league too.
Along with Nunn, Carter also sat under the learning tree of Don Vaden, another veteran NBA and WNBA official and director, and local Indiana referee icon Jerry Middleton during the two day combine.
Following in Her Father's Footsteps
Yet Ava’s greatest source of education, insight, and inspiration as a young official is easily her father, Paul Carter.
With over three decades of experience, Carter coordinates all of the referee schedules for TBL as part of owning and operating Pro Active Officiating. With TBL graduating officials that move on to referee games in the NBA G League and NBA, Ava Carter is right where she needs to be to learn and grow as an official.
Following her participation in the TBL workship, Carter sat for a Q&A with High School On SI.
Ava Carter Q&A
You recently completed your first full weekend of officiating at a professional basketball level with the TBL Combine. What are your overall thoughts on your first pro experience?
I have had time to reflect and I’ve realized that if I continue to pursue this career that I could eventually work in the NBA or WNBA as an official.
Can you share how you got your start being an official and refereeing basketball games?
My dad, Paul, has been an official for 31 years and has given me the resources and opportunity to referee. I started learning the basics at 14 years old, then just worked my first game this past December.
What are your own personal goals within the profession?
I plan on pushing myself to become the very best. I want to show others that age doesn’t have to stop you when trying to reach your life long goals.
Your Dad is a long time and very well respected official. You also have two older brothers, one which is also officiating basketball games. How have they helped inspire you on this journey and what has their advice been to you so far?
They’ve all been supportive and have shown me that confidence is key when making calls.
Over the weekend in Indiana you had the chance to learn from NBA/WNBA legendary refs like Don Vaden and Ronnie Nunn. What are some words of wisdom that they shared with you?
Donnie said that if I stick with it, that I have a bright future ahead and to study the rules. Ronnie told me I had the right look but I need to work on my signals.
Along with officiating basketball games, you also play flag football, maintain a high GPA, and also volunteer. What’s your sophomore secret to managing such a busy schedule?
Managing a busy schedule has been challenging and sometimes it can be overwhelming. By managing my time and having lots of people supporting me has helped. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.
What do your friends think of you being a referee with NBA dreams?
My friends are also supportive and think that I will make it. Many people have also told me how bold I am for pursuing this profession.