Tennessee High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Tennessee boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Champions: Jackson County Blue Devils

Runner-Up: Humboldt Vikings

Champions: Chattanooga Prep Sentinels

Runner-Up: Westview Chargers

Champions: Alcoa Tornadoes

Runner-Up: Fulton Falcons

Champions: Bartlett Panthers

Runner-Up: Walker Valley Mustangs

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