Tennessee High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Tennessee high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Tennessee high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
Tennessee High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. South Haven Christian (Springfield, TN) (7-1)
2. Christian Community (White House, TN) (6-3)
3. Tennessee Heat (Nashville, TN) (2-7)
4. Lancaster Christian Academy (Smyrna, TN) (1-4)
5. Riverside Christian Academy (Fayetteville, TN) (0-6)
Tennessee High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. McKenzie (McKenzie, TN) (7-1)
2. Clay County (Celina, TN) (6-1)
3. South Pittsburg (South Pittsburg, TN) (6-1)
4. Coalfield (Coalfield, TN) (5-2)
5. Dresden (Dresden, TN) (6-2)
6. South Fulton (South Fulton, TN) (6-1)
7. Sale Creek (Sale Creek, TN) (7-0)
8. McEwen (McEwen, TN) (4-2)
9. Hampton (Hampton, TN) (6-1)
10. Oliver Springs (Oliver Springs, TN) (5-3)
11. Richland (Lynnville, TN) (5-2)
12. Lake County (Tiptonville, TN) (5-2)
13. Rockwood (Rockwood, TN) (5-3)
14. Midway (Kingston, TN) (5-3)
15. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (Memphis, TN) (4-3)
16. Jo Byrns (Cedar Hill, TN) (5-3)
17. Huntland (Huntland, TN) (5-2)
18. Wayne County (Waynesboro, TN) (4-4)
19. North Greene (Greeneville, TN) (4-3)
20. Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (Bruceton, TN) (5-3)
21. Eagleville (Eagleville, TN) (4-3)
22. Cornersville (Cornersville, TN) (4-4)
23. Fayetteville (Fayetteville, TN) (2-4)
24. Cosby (Cosby, TN) (4-2)
25. Greenback (Greenback, TN) (3-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-A Rankings
1. Nashville Christian (Nashville, TN) (7-0)
2. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) (7-0)
3. Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) (6-1)
4. Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN) (6-2)
5. Friendship Christian (Lebanon, TN) (5-1)
6. Donelson Christian Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-3)
7. Middle Tennessee Christian (Murfreesboro, TN) (4-2)
8. Providence Christian Academy (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-2)
9. Franklin Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (4-3)
10. Ezell-Harding Christian (Antioch, TN) (4-3)
11. King's Academy (Seymour, TN) (1-1)
12. Concord Christian (Knoxville, TN) (3-2)
13. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN) (4-3)
14. Zion Christian Academy (Columbia, TN) (3-4)
15. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) (3-4)
16. Clarksville Academy (Clarksville, TN) (3-5)
17. Providence Academy (Johnson City, TN) (2-4)
18. First Assembly Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-6)
19. Mount Juliet Christian Academy (Mt. Juliet, TN) (1-7)
20. Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN) (1-7)
21. Grace Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (1-6)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AA Rankings
1. Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN) (7-0)
2. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (7-0)
3. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN) (6-1)
4. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, TN) (6-1)
5. Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville, TN) (5-2)
6. Northpoint Christian (Southaven, TN) (6-2)
7. St. George's (Collierville, TN) (6-2)
8. Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, TN) (3-3)
9. Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN) (3-4)
10. Notre Dame (Chattanooga, TN) (5-3)
11. Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) (4-2)
12. Silverdale Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (4-4)
13. Goodpasture Christian (Madison, TN) (5-2)
14. Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN) (3-4)
15. St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, TN) (3-4)
16. Lakeway Christian (Morristown, TN) (2-5)
17. Chattanooga Christian (Chattanooga, TN) (1-6)
18. Evangelical Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-6)
19. Columbia Academy (Columbia, TN) (1-7)
20. Webb (Knoxville, TN) (0-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AAA Rankings
1. Baylor (Chattanooga, TN) (6-0)
2. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) (7-0)
3. Ensworth (Nashville, TN) (6-2)
4. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN) (5-2)
5. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-2)
6. Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN) (4-2)
7. Memphis University (Memphis, TN) (5-2)
8. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) (5-3)
9. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-6)
10. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-5)
11. Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN) (3-4)
12. Father Ryan (Nashville, TN) (1-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Robertson (Cross Plains, TN) (8-0)
2. Gordonsville (Gordonsville, TN) (8-0)
3. Milan (Milan, TN) (7-0)
4. Happy Valley (Elizabethton, TN) (8-0)
5. Huntingdon (Huntingdon, TN) (7-1)
6. Lewis County (Hohenwald, TN) (7-0)
7. Peabody (Trenton, TN) (8-0)
8. Eagleton College and Career Academy (Maryville, TN) (7-1)
9. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, TN) (6-1)
10. South Greene (Greeneville, TN) (6-1)
11. Oneida (Oneida, TN) (4-3)
12. Cannon County (Woodbury, TN) (5-3)
13. Fairley (Memphis, TN) (5-2)
14. Summertown (Summertown, TN) (4-3)
15. Tellico Plains (Tellico Plains, TN) (4-3)
16. Memphis Business Academy (Memphis, TN) (4-3)
17. Adamsville (Adamsville, TN) (4-3)
18. Mitchell (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
19. Smith County (Carthage, TN) (4-4)
20. Jackson County (Gainesboro, TN) (4-4)
21. East Nashville Magnet (Nashville, TN) (2-4)
22. Polk County (Benton, TN) (3-4)
23. East Hickman County (Lyles, TN) (2-4)
24. Houston County (Erin, TN) (3-5)
25. Jackson Central Merry (Jackson, TN) (2-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Westview (Martin, TN) (7-0)
2. Waverly Central (Waverly, TN) (7-0)
3. Covington (Covington, TN) (7-0)
4. Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (7-1)
5. Sequatchie County (Dunlap, TN) (5-2)
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN) (8-0)
7. Meigs County (Decatur, TN) (6-1)
8. Melrose (Memphis, TN) (6-1)
9. Forrest (Chapel Hill, TN) (6-2)
10. Unicoi County (Erwin, TN) (5-2)
11. Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN) (5-2)
12. Giles County (Pulaski, TN) (4-3)
13. Kingston (Kingston, TN) (5-2)
14. White House-Heritage (White House, TN) (6-2)
15. Watertown (Watertown, TN) (4-3)
16. Whites Creek (Whites Creek, TN) (6-2)
17. McMinn Central (Englewood, TN) (4-3)
18. Obion County (Troy, TN) (4-3)
19. Scott (Huntsville, TN) (5-2)
20. Sweetwater (Sweetwater, TN) (4-3)
21. Camden Central (Camden, TN) (3-4)
22. Fairview (Fairview, TN) (5-2)
23. Westmoreland (Westmoreland, TN) (3-4)
24. Wooddale (Memphis, TN) (4-2)
25. Cascade (Wartrace, TN) (3-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Springfield (Springfield, TN) (7-1)
2. Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN) (6-1)
3. Crockett County (Alamo, TN) (6-1)
4. Alcoa (Alcoa, TN) (7-0)
5. Stone Memorial (Crossville, TN) (7-1)
6. White County (Sparta, TN) (7-1)
7. Upperman (Baxter, TN) (6-2)
8. Greeneville (Greeneville, TN) (6-1)
9. Volunteer (Church Hill, TN) (6-1)
10. Jackson North Side (Jackson, TN) (5-2)
11. Anderson County (Clinton, TN) (5-2)
12. Dyer County (Newbern, TN) (5-2)
13. Haywood (Brownsville, TN) (5-2)
14. Lexington (Lexington, TN) (5-2)
15. Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN) (4-4)
16. Carter (Strawberry Plains, TN) (5-2)
17. Jackson South Side (Jackson, TN) (4-3)
18. Gibbs (Corryton, TN) (5-2)
19. South Gibson (Medina, TN) (4-3)
20. Macon County (Lafayette, TN) (5-2)
21. Marshall County (Lewisburg, TN) (5-3)
22. Cherokee (Rogersville, TN) (5-2)
23. Heritage (Maryville, TN) (4-3)
24. Kirby (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
25. Livingston Academy (Livingston, TN) (5-3)
Tennessee High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Munford (Munford, TN) (7-0)
2. Page (Franklin, TN) (6-0)
3. East Hamilton (Ooltewah, TN) (7-1)
4. Beech (Hendersonville, TN) (6-1)
5. Sevier County (Sevierville, TN) (6-1)
6. Rhea County (Evensville, TN) (6-1)
7. Walker Valley (Cleveland, TN) (6-1)
8. Lincoln County (Fayetteville, TN) (6-1)
9. Powell (Powell, TN) (6-1)
10. Kirkwood (Clarksville, TN) (7-1)
11. Memphis Central (Memphis, TN) (5-1)
12. Nolensville (Nolensville, TN) (5-2)
13. Tennessee (Bristol, TN) (5-3)
14. McMinn County (Athens, TN) (5-2)
15. Lawrence County (Lawrenceburg, TN) (5-2)
16. Portland (Portland, TN) (5-2)
17. William Blount (Maryville, TN) (5-2)
18. Knoxville Central (Knoxville, TN) (5-2)
19. Tullahoma (Tullahoma, TN) (4-3)
20. Station Camp (Gallatin, TN) (3-4)
21. Soddy Daisy (Soddy Daisy, TN) (4-4)
22. Henry County (Paris, TN) (4-4)
23. Dickson County (Dickson, TN) (5-3)
24. Kenwood (Clarksville, TN) (5-3)
25. Halls (Knoxville, TN) (3-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN) (7-0)
2. Southwind (Memphis, TN) (8-0)
3. Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN) (7-0)
4. Lebanon (Lebanon, TN) (7-0)
5. Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN) (7-0)
6. Dobyns-Bennett (Kingsport, TN) (7-1)
7. Antioch (Antioch, TN) (8-0)
8. Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) (6-1)
9. Germantown (Germantown, TN) (6-1)
10. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (6-2)
11. Green Hill (Mt. Juliet, TN) (5-2)
12. Science Hill (Johnson City, TN) (6-1)
13. Gallatin (Gallatin, TN) (5-1)
14. Maryville (Maryville, TN) (6-1)
15. Jefferson County (Dandridge, TN) (5-2)
16. West Ridge (Blountville, TN) (5-2)
17. Clarksville (Clarksville, TN) (6-2)
18. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-2)
19. Collierville (Collierville, TN) (5-3)
20. Brentwood (Brentwood, TN) (4-3)
21. Wilson Central (Lebanon, TN) (6-2)
22. Whitehaven (Memphis, TN) (3-4)
23. Siegel (Murfreesboro, TN) (3-4)
24. Independence (Thompson's Station, TN) (3-3)
25. Smyrna (Smyrna, TN) (3-4)