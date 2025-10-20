Tennessee High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Tennessee high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Tennessee high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
Tennessee High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. South Haven Christian (Springfield, TN) (8-1)
2. Christian Community (White House, TN) (6-3)
3. Tennessee Heat (Nashville, TN) (2-7)
4. Lancaster Christian Academy (Smyrna, TN) (1-5)
5. Riverside Christian Academy (Fayetteville, TN) (0-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Clay County (Celina, TN) (7-1)
2. McKenzie (McKenzie, TN) (7-1)
3. South Pittsburg (South Pittsburg, TN) (7-1)
4. Coalfield (Coalfield, TN) (6-2)
5. South Fulton (South Fulton, TN) (7-1)
6. Richland (Lynnville, TN) (6-2)
7. Hampton (Hampton, TN) (7-1)
8. McEwen (McEwen, TN) (5-2)
9. Dresden (Dresden, TN) (6-2)
10. Oliver Springs (Oliver Springs, TN) (5-3)
11. Sale Creek (Sale Creek, TN) (7-1)
12. Midway (Kingston, TN) (5-3)
13. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
14. Fayetteville (Fayetteville, TN) (3-4)
15. Eagleville (Eagleville, TN) (5-3)
16. Huntland (Huntland, TN) (5-3)
17. Rockwood (Rockwood, TN) (5-3)
18. Jo Byrns (Cedar Hill, TN) (5-3)
19. Wayne County (Waynesboro, TN) (4-4)
20. Cosby (Cosby, TN) (5-2)
21. Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (Bruceton, TN) (5-3)
22. Lake County (Tiptonville, TN) (5-3)
23. Oakhaven (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
24. Cornersville (Cornersville, TN) (4-4)
25. Greenback (Greenback, TN) (4-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-A Rankings
1. Nashville Christian (Nashville, TN) (7-1)
2. Friendship Christian (Lebanon, TN) (6-1)
3. Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) (7-1)
4. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) (7-1)
5. Middle Tennessee Christian (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-2)
6. Providence Christian Academy (Murfreesboro, TN) (6-2)
7. Donelson Christian Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-3)
8. Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN) (6-2)
9. Concord Christian (Knoxville, TN) (4-2)
10. Ezell-Harding Christian (Antioch, TN) (5-3)
11. Franklin Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (4-4)
12. King's Academy (Seymour, TN) (1-1)
13. Clarksville Academy (Clarksville, TN) (3-5)
14. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN) (4-4)
15. Zion Christian Academy (Columbia, TN) (3-5)
16. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) (3-5)
17. Providence Academy (Johnson City, TN) (2-5)
18. Mount Juliet Christian Academy (Mt. Juliet, TN) (1-7)
19. Grace Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (1-6)
20. Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN) (1-7)
21. First Assembly Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AA Rankings
1. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, TN) (7-1)
2. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN) (6-1)
3. Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN) (7-0)
4. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (7-1)
5. Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville, TN) (6-2)
6. Northpoint Christian (Southaven, TN) (7-2)
7. Goodpasture Christian (Madison, TN) (6-2)
8. Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN) (4-4)
9. Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, TN) (4-3)
10. Notre Dame (Chattanooga, TN) (5-3)
11. Silverdale Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (4-4)
12. St. George's (Collierville, TN) (6-2)
13. Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) (4-3)
14. Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN) (3-5)
15. Lakeway Christian (Morristown, TN) (3-5)
16. Columbia Academy (Columbia, TN) (2-7)
17. St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, TN) (3-5)
18. Chattanooga Christian (Chattanooga, TN) (1-7)
19. Evangelical Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-7)
20. Webb (Knoxville, TN) (0-8)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AAA Rankings
1. Baylor (Chattanooga, TN) (7-0)
2. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) (7-0)
3. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN) (6-2)
4. Ensworth (Nashville, TN) (6-2)
5. Memphis University (Memphis, TN) (6-2)
6. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) (5-2)
7. Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN) (4-3)
8. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) (5-3)
9. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-6)
10. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN) (3-5)
11. Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN) (3-5)
12. Father Ryan (Nashville, TN) (1-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Milan (Milan, TN) (8-0)
2. Gordonsville (Gordonsville, TN) (8-0)
3. East Robertson (Cross Plains, TN) (8-0)
4. Happy Valley (Elizabethton, TN) (9-0)
5. Eagleton College and Career Academy (Maryville, TN) (8-1)
6. Huntingdon (Huntingdon, TN) (7-1)
7. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, TN) (7-1)
8. Peabody (Trenton, TN) (8-0)
9. Lewis County (Hohenwald, TN) (7-1)
10. Cannon County (Woodbury, TN) (6-3)
11. Fairley (Memphis, TN) (6-2)
12. Adamsville (Adamsville, TN) (5-3)
13. Smith County (Carthage, TN) (4-4)
14. South Greene (Greeneville, TN) (6-2)
15. East Nashville Magnet (Nashville, TN) (3-4)
16. Jackson County (Gainesboro, TN) (4-4)
17. Oneida (Oneida, TN) (4-4)
18. Memphis Business Academy (Memphis, TN) (4-4)
19. Mitchell (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
20. Summertown (Summertown, TN) (4-4)
21. Union City (Union City, TN) (3-5)
22. Tellico Plains (Tellico Plains, TN) (4-4)
23. Houston County (Erin, TN) (3-5)
24. Polk County (Benton, TN) (3-5)
25. Jackson Central Merry (Jackson, TN) (3-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Westview (Martin, TN) (7-0)
2. Waverly Central (Waverly, TN) (8-0)
3. Covington (Covington, TN) (8-0)
4. Sequatchie County (Dunlap, TN) (6-2)
5. Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (7-1)
6. Meigs County (Decatur, TN) (7-1)
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN) (8-0)
8. Giles County (Pulaski, TN) (5-3)
9. Unicoi County (Erwin, TN) (6-2)
10. Melrose (Memphis, TN) (6-1)
11. Watertown (Watertown, TN) (5-3)
12. Forrest (Chapel Hill, TN) (6-2)
13. White House-Heritage (White House, TN) (6-2)
14. Whites Creek (Whites Creek, TN) (6-2)
15. Kingston (Kingston, TN) (5-2)
16. Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN) (5-3)
17. McMinn Central (Englewood, TN) (5-3)
18. Fairview (Fairview, TN) (6-2)
19. Westmoreland (Westmoreland, TN) (4-4)
20. Obion County (Troy, TN) (4-4)
21. Scott (Huntsville, TN) (5-3)
22. Sweetwater (Sweetwater, TN) (5-3)
23. Camden Central (Camden, TN) (3-5)
24. Bolivar Central (Bolivar, TN) (3-5)
25. McNairy Central (Selmer, TN) (3-5)
Tennessee High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN) (7-1)
2. Alcoa (Alcoa, TN) (8-0)
3. Greeneville (Greeneville, TN) (7-1)
4. Springfield (Springfield, TN) (7-1)
5. Stone Memorial (Crossville, TN) (7-1)
6. White County (Sparta, TN) (7-1)
7. Lexington (Lexington, TN) (6-2)
8. Dyer County (Newbern, TN) (6-2)
9. South Gibson (Medina, TN) (5-3)
10. Crockett County (Alamo, TN) (6-2)
11. Anderson County (Clinton, TN) (6-2)
12. Haywood (Brownsville, TN) (6-2)
13. Macon County (Lafayette, TN) (6-2)
14. Upperman (Baxter, TN) (6-2)
15. Jackson South Side (Jackson, TN) (5-3)
16. Gibbs (Corryton, TN) (6-2)
17. Volunteer (Church Hill, TN) (6-2)
18. Carter (Strawberry Plains, TN) (6-2)
19. Cherokee (Rogersville, TN) (6-2)
20. Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN) (4-4)
21. Jackson North Side (Jackson, TN) (5-3)
22. Red Bank (Chattanooga, TN) (4-4)
23. Marshall County (Lewisburg, TN) (5-3)
24. Kirby (Memphis, TN) (5-3)
25. Livingston Academy (Livingston, TN) (5-3)
Tennessee High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Page (Franklin, TN) (7-0)
2. Munford (Munford, TN) (8-0)
3. Beech (Hendersonville, TN) (7-1)
4. Rhea County (Evensville, TN) (7-1)
5. Walker Valley (Cleveland, TN) (7-1)
6. Sevier County (Sevierville, TN) (7-1)
7. East Hamilton (Ooltewah, TN) (7-1)
8. Kirkwood (Clarksville, TN) (7-1)
9. Nolensville (Nolensville, TN) (6-2)
10. Lawrence County (Lawrenceburg, TN) (6-2)
11. Powell (Powell, TN) (6-2)
12. Lincoln County (Fayetteville, TN) (6-2)
13. Knoxville Central (Knoxville, TN) (6-2)
14. Memphis Central (Memphis, TN) (5-2)
15. McMinn County (Athens, TN) (5-3)
16. Tennessee (Bristol, TN) (5-4)
17. Soddy Daisy (Soddy Daisy, TN) (4-4)
18. Henry County (Paris, TN) (4-4)
19. Portland (Portland, TN) (5-3)
20. Dickson County (Dickson, TN) (5-3)
21. Columbia Central (Columbia, TN) (4-3)
22. William Blount (Maryville, TN) (5-3)
23. Station Camp (Gallatin, TN) (3-5)
24. Kenwood (Clarksville, TN) (5-3)
25. Tullahoma (Tullahoma, TN) (4-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN) (8-0)
2. Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN) (8-0)
3. Southwind (Memphis, TN) (8-0)
4. Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) (7-1)
5. Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN) (8-0)
6. Antioch (Antioch, TN) (8-0)
7. Dobyns-Bennett (Kingsport, TN) (7-1)
8. Green Hill (Mt. Juliet, TN) (6-2)
9. Lebanon (Lebanon, TN) (7-1)
10. Germantown (Germantown, TN) (7-1)
11. Maryville (Maryville, TN) (7-1)
12. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (6-2)
13. West Ridge (Blountville, TN) (6-2)
14. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) (6-2)
15. Jefferson County (Dandridge, TN) (6-2)
16. Gallatin (Gallatin, TN) (5-2)
17. Clarksville (Clarksville, TN) (6-2)
18. Science Hill (Johnson City, TN) (6-2)
19. Collierville (Collierville, TN) (5-3)
20. Brentwood (Brentwood, TN) (5-3)
21. Whitehaven (Memphis, TN) (3-4)
22. Wilson Central (Lebanon, TN) (6-3)
23. Arlington (Arlington, TN) (6-2)
24. Rockvale (Rockvale, TN) (4-4)
25. Siegel (Murfreesboro, TN) (3-5)