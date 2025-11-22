Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of playoff action.
Alcoa 38, Red Bank 13
Battle Ground Academy 49, Boyd-Buchanan 3
Baylor 56, McCallie 35
Blackman 31, Maryville 7
Brentwood Academy 38, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7
Centennial 45, Henry County 24
Coalfield 40, Sale Creek 7
Covington 42, Dyersburg 21
Eagleton College and Career Academy 24, Bledsoe County 23
Fayetteville 43, Middle College 20
Franklin Road Academy 49, Lausanne Collegiate 21
Gatlinburg-Pittman 34, Meigs County 30
Greeneville 28, Anderson County 21
Halls 28, Knoxville Central 21
Huntingdon 42, East Robertson 20
Marion County 42, Gordonsville 14
McKenzie 24, Richland 21
Milan 38, East Nashville Magnet 21
Nashville Christian 41, Trinity Christian Academy 7
Oakland 21, Green Hill 17
Page 31, Beech 21
Pearl-Cohn 33, Marshall County 7
Ravenwood 20, Whitehaven 12
Sevier County 28, Lincoln County 24
South Gibson 27, Springfield 21
South Pittsburg 45, Clay County 0
Southwind 42, Collierville 21
Tyner Academy 34, Giles County 20
University School of Jackson 31, Providence Christian Academy 12
Westview 44, Melrose 6