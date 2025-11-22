High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

See every final scores from the third weekend of Tennessee high school football playoffs

Ravenwood defeated Whitehaven on Friday night with a final score of 20-12. The Raptors move on to the Class 6A semifinals.
Ravenwood defeated Whitehaven on Friday night with a final score of 20-12. The Raptors move on to the Class 6A semifinals.

The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of playoff action.

Alcoa 38, Red Bank 13

Battle Ground Academy 49, Boyd-Buchanan 3

Baylor 56, McCallie 35

Blackman 31, Maryville 7

Brentwood Academy 38, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7

Centennial 45, Henry County 24

Coalfield 40, Sale Creek 7

Covington 42, Dyersburg 21

Eagleton College and Career Academy 24, Bledsoe County 23

Fayetteville 43, Middle College 20

Franklin Road Academy 49, Lausanne Collegiate 21

Gatlinburg-Pittman 34, Meigs County 30

Greeneville 28, Anderson County 21

Halls 28, Knoxville Central 21

Huntingdon 42, East Robertson 20

Marion County 42, Gordonsville 14

McKenzie 24, Richland 21

Milan 38, East Nashville Magnet 21

Nashville Christian 41, Trinity Christian Academy 7

Oakland 21, Green Hill 17

Page 31, Beech 21

Pearl-Cohn 33, Marshall County 7

Ravenwood 20, Whitehaven 12

Sevier County 28, Lincoln County 24

South Gibson 27, Springfield 21

South Pittsburg 45, Clay County 0

Southwind 42, Collierville 21

Tyner Academy 34, Giles County 20

University School of Jackson 31, Providence Christian Academy 12

Westview 44, Melrose 6

