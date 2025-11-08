High School

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final scores from the first weekend of Tennessee high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Brentwood defeated Rossview on Friday night with a final score of 33-14.
Brentwood defeated Rossview on Friday night with a final score of 33-14. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoffs.

Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 7, 2025

Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

Alcoa 56, Cherokee 0

Anderson County 37, Volunteer 21

Boyd-Buchanan 42, Pope John Paul II 17

Bradley Central 31, Jefferson County 20

Brentwood 33, Rossview 14

Christ Presbyterian Academy 35, Lipscomb Academy 24

Collierville 56, White Station 0

Covington 63, Wooddale 0

Crockett County 28, Kirby 26

Dobyns-Bennett 27, Farragut 21

Donelson Christian Academy 42, Providence Academy 14

Dresden 48, Middleton 12

Dyersburg 42, Bolton 6

Dyer County 52, Lakeland Prep 14

Eagleton College and Career Academy 48, Cumberland Gap 0

Fairley 20, Jackson Central Merry 0

Forrest 49, Chattanooga Prep 36

Franklin Road Academy 49, Lakeway Christian 14

Gibbs 24, Elizabethton 17

Grace Christian Academy 49, St. George's 0

Grace Christian Academy 17, Northpoint Christian 7

Greeneville 56, Carter 10

Greenfield 58, Oakhaven 36

Halls 31, Tennessee 23

Happy Valley 45, Tellico Plains 6

Henry County 58, Overton 6

Houston 33, Germantown 22

Huntingdon 22, Memphis Business Academy 12

Independence 27, Clarksville 20

Jackson Christian 27, Concord Christian 13

Kirkwood 31, Brighton 7

Knoxville Catholic 21, Christian Brothers 18

Knoxville Central 49, David Crockett 10

Lausanne Collegiate 35, Davidson Academy 12

Lewis County 37, Houston County 0

Lexington 25, Haywood 22

Maplewood 24, Waverly Central 6

Marshall County 48, Liberty Creek 21

Maryville 41, West Ridge 7

McCallie 56, Father Ryan 14

McKenzie 42, Huntland 13

McMinn Central 21, Pigeon Forge 0

Meigs County 45, Johnson County 8

Melrose 40, Bolivar Central 7

Memphis Central 24, Dickson County 10

Middle College 42, Humboldt 8

Middle Tennessee Christian 62, Grace Baptist Academy 14

Milan 37, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 0

Munford 60, Kenwood 14

Oliver Springs 34, North Greene 18

Page 62, Hendersonville 0

Peabody 24, Mitchell 12

Powell 44, Morristown-Hamblen West 0

Red Bank 31, Macon County 28

Riverdale 28, Lebanon 7

Rockwood 27, Hampton 14

Sale Creek 39, Innovation Academy 0

Sevier County 34, West 9

Silverdale Academy 62, Evangelical Christian 35

South Fulton 24, Westwood 6

South Gibson 49, Millington Central 7

South Greene 23, Polk County 13

South Pittsburg 58, Red Boiling Springs 0

Southwind 41, Arlington 7

Trinity Christian Academy 35, Franklin Christian Academy 7

Tyner Academy 33, Watertown 20

Unicoi County 28, Sweetwater 21

Westmoreland 25, Camden Central 21

Whitehaven 26, Bartlett 14

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Tennessee