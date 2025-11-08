Tennessee High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Tennessee high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoffs.
Alcoa 56, Cherokee 0
Anderson County 37, Volunteer 21
Boyd-Buchanan 42, Pope John Paul II 17
Bradley Central 31, Jefferson County 20
Brentwood 33, Rossview 14
Christ Presbyterian Academy 35, Lipscomb Academy 24
Collierville 56, White Station 0
Covington 63, Wooddale 0
Crockett County 28, Kirby 26
Dobyns-Bennett 27, Farragut 21
Donelson Christian Academy 42, Providence Academy 14
Dresden 48, Middleton 12
Dyersburg 42, Bolton 6
Dyer County 52, Lakeland Prep 14
Eagleton College and Career Academy 48, Cumberland Gap 0
Fairley 20, Jackson Central Merry 0
Forrest 49, Chattanooga Prep 36
Franklin Road Academy 49, Lakeway Christian 14
Gibbs 24, Elizabethton 17
Grace Christian Academy 49, St. George's 0
Grace Christian Academy 17, Northpoint Christian 7
Greeneville 56, Carter 10
Greenfield 58, Oakhaven 36
Halls 31, Tennessee 23
Happy Valley 45, Tellico Plains 6
Henry County 58, Overton 6
Houston 33, Germantown 22
Huntingdon 22, Memphis Business Academy 12
Independence 27, Clarksville 20
Jackson Christian 27, Concord Christian 13
Kirkwood 31, Brighton 7
Knoxville Catholic 21, Christian Brothers 18
Knoxville Central 49, David Crockett 10
Lausanne Collegiate 35, Davidson Academy 12
Lewis County 37, Houston County 0
Lexington 25, Haywood 22
Maplewood 24, Waverly Central 6
Marshall County 48, Liberty Creek 21
Maryville 41, West Ridge 7
McCallie 56, Father Ryan 14
McKenzie 42, Huntland 13
McMinn Central 21, Pigeon Forge 0
Meigs County 45, Johnson County 8
Melrose 40, Bolivar Central 7
Memphis Central 24, Dickson County 10
Middle College 42, Humboldt 8
Middle Tennessee Christian 62, Grace Baptist Academy 14
Milan 37, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 0
Munford 60, Kenwood 14
Oliver Springs 34, North Greene 18
Page 62, Hendersonville 0
Peabody 24, Mitchell 12
Powell 44, Morristown-Hamblen West 0
Red Bank 31, Macon County 28
Riverdale 28, Lebanon 7
Rockwood 27, Hampton 14
Sale Creek 39, Innovation Academy 0
Sevier County 34, West 9
Silverdale Academy 62, Evangelical Christian 35
South Fulton 24, Westwood 6
South Gibson 49, Millington Central 7
South Greene 23, Polk County 13
South Pittsburg 58, Red Boiling Springs 0
Southwind 41, Arlington 7
Trinity Christian Academy 35, Franklin Christian Academy 7
Tyner Academy 33, Watertown 20
Unicoi County 28, Sweetwater 21
Westmoreland 25, Camden Central 21
Whitehaven 26, Bartlett 14