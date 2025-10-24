Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - October 24, 2025
There are 160 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, October 24, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee as undefeated Munford hosts Germantown on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Ensworth takes on Baylor in what could be one of the best games of the season.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 9 of action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 24 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Germantown taking on Munford. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 6A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 24 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Huntington taking on Sevier County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 5A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, October 24, highlighted by White County taking on Upperman. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 4A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Walker Valley taking on Sequatchie County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 3A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 19 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Greenwood taking on East Robertson. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are six games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Ensworth taking on Baylor. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2-AAA scoreboard
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 26 games across Class 1A on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Oakdale taking on Midway. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 1A scoreboard
