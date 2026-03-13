Tennessee High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - March 13, 2026
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Tennessee high school basketball playoffs
The 2026 TSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Wednesday, March 13.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the TSSAA high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at MTSU.
Tennessee High School State Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (TSSAA) - March 11-13
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round:
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round:
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round:
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round:
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BRADY TWOMBLY
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.