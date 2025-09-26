Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - September 26, 2025
There are 168 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee as Ensworth takes on an undefeated Brentwood Academy at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, McCallie goes up against Heidelberg.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into Week 6.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 31 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Memphis Central taking on Germantown. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 6A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 27 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Munford taking on Whitehaven. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 5A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 29 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Crockett County taking on Jackson North Side. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 4A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Bolivar Central taking on McNairy Central. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 3A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 23 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Happy Valley taking on Thomas Walker. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2A scoreboard
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 10 games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Montgomery Bell Academy taking on Baylor in a battle of two undefeated opponents. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 2-AAA scoreboard
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 29 games across Class 1A on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Fulton County taking on Lake County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full TSSAA Class 1A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here