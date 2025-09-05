Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - September 5, 2025
There are 168 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, September 5 including 34 games in Class 6A. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Baylor taking on Brentwood Academy at 7:00 PM on Friday and Pearl-Cohn traveling to take on the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With several high tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football officially kicks into full swing.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 34 games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Collierville taking on Horn Lake. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 34 games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, September 5, highlighted by a matchup of two undefeated opponents Springfield and Portland. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 35 games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Pearl-Cohn taking on Battle Ground Academy. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 36 games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Waverly Central taking on the Houston County Fighting Irish. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 32 games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, September 5, highlighted by undefeated Germantown taking on Sheffield at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 8 games schedules across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, September 5, highlighted by McCallie taking on Father Ryan. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 32 games across Class 1A on Friday September 5, highlighted by Grundy County taking on Lookout Valley at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
