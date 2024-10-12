High School

Tennessee high school football scores, live updates (10/10/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Tennessee high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2024 season

Robin Erickson

Ensworth's Justin Hopkins (25) goes in motion against Lipscomb Academy' during their game at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
The 2024 Tennessee high school football season continues Friday night (October 11th) with several top teams in action across the state, headlined by No. 1 Baylor vs. St. Pius X and No. 4 Ensworth takes on Father Ryan.

Meanwhile, in one of the best games of the week, undefeated No. 16 Franklin Road Academy takes on a tough 6-1 Battle Ground Academy. Franklin Road Academy looking to move to 7-0.

You can follow all of the TSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Tennessee high school football action on Friday night:

