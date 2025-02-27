Tennessee (TSSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/26/2025)
Defending state champions are Chattanooga Prep (1A), Alcoa (2A), Fulton (3A), Independence (4A), FACS (D2-A), Briarcrest (D2-AA)
The 2025 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) boys basketball playoff brackets have been released and its a big drop.
No less than 18 brackets feature in most cases 16 teams for tournaments that mostly begin Saturday, March 1 with two divisions starting on Feb. 26, the Division 2-A and 2-AA brackets.
TSSAA 2025 BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
