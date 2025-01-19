The State of Tennessee Has Rarely Seen a Quarterback Talent Like Jared Curtis
The state of Tennessee has not seen many elite prospects at the quarterback position. Few states, however, have seen a quarterback with the skillset of Nashville Christian 2026 standout Jared Curtis.
Curtis is rated as the No. 4 prospect nationwide and the No. 1 QB according to 247Sports Consensus.
Curtis is the highest-rated quarterback in the state of Tennessee since Ty Simpson who is currently a QB at the University of Alabama.
Curtis previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs but de-committed. Georgia remains high on his list of college football options, but those options remain open. Recently, Curtis listed his top six schools which included Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn and Alabama.
Curtis was named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year after a great junior season. He led his program to a state championship and won the state title. He was named State Championship MVP and was awarded Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee.
So what makes him so reliable? The short answer is his production and consistency. During the season Curtis had an unbelievable performance bringing his total yards to 3,584 with 58 touchdowns to show for it all while only throwing three interceptions.
Curtis has trained with many of the best QB trainers in the state including QB Country which is based in the Nashville, Tennessee area.
Curtis has day-one starter potential with a great frame that will only improve through his final season at Nashville Christian. The talented QB is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds following his junior season.
Curtis will continue to visit schools inside his top six as three official visits have already been confirmed by Curtis and his camp.
Below are the scheduled visit dates already for the talented QB.
- Oregon: June 6-8th
- Georgia: June 13-15th
- South Carolina: June 20-22nd
Curtis is one of a kind in the state of Tennessee and has the potential to bring many more scouts to the Volunteer state.
