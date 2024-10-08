Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Oct. 3-5 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. Baylor (7-0)
The last two wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy and McCallie. Up next is a meeting with St. Pius X Catholic.
2. Oakland (7-0)
The Patriots have been very sound offensively behind the hard running of tailback Tamari Hill, who has rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Maryville (7-0)
Last week was an easy win for the Red Rebels as they cruised by Bearden, 62-28. This Friday night is a matchup against Cleveland.
4. Ensworth (7-0)
Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 7-0 after cruising to a 35-0 victory over First Baptist Academy (Florida).
5. Ravenwood (7-0)
The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 45 points per contest. Not too shabby.
6. Christ Presbyterian (7-0)
Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific this season, completing 72-of-114 passes for 1,269 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two picks.
7. McCallie (5-2)
We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a loss to No. 1.
8. Page (7-0)
Junior defensive back Knight Wilson has been a ball hawk this season, intercepting a team-high three passes this fall.
9. Alcoa (4-1)
The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with West, winning 28-10. A road date with Scott on Oct. 18 is on deck.
10. Collierville (7-0)
Senior quarterback Grant Troutman has been one of the state's most consistent passers, completing 68-of-118 passes for 1,085 yards and 13 touchdowns and one interception.
11. Brentwood Academy (4-3)
Barey falling to Baylor, 7-6, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings.
12. Houston
Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for a team-high 671 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
13. Riverdale (6-1)
The Warriors have notched impressive four straight victories, averaging 31 points per game in wins over Germantown, Rockvale, Coffee County Central and Cedar Ridge.
14. Germantown (4-3)
The Red Devils have really played a tough schedule, with all three losses coming to teams ranked, including Colliersville and Houston.
15. Whitehaven (5-2)
Falling to Germantown, 24-20, has us dropping Whitehaven just a couple spots this week. A home date with Craigmont is up next on the slate.
16. Franklin Road Academy (7-0)
Another week and another blowout victory for the Panthers, as they cruised to a 51-14 thrashing of Davidson Academy.
17. Cleveland (5-1)
The Blue Raiders suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 48-27 decision against Charlotte Christian (North Carolina).
18. Sevier County (6-0)
Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 101-of-132 passes for 1,394 yards and 19 touchdowns to zero interceptions.
19. Upperman (7-0)
The Bees made quick work of Smith County, pulling away handily in a 43-13 romp. Up next they've got White House.
20. Powell (6-1)
Powell has a chance the run the table to 8-1 before a Nov. 1st meeting against West at the end of the season.
21. Lipscomb Academy (1-5)
It's been a trying season for the Mustang that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. Latest loss was to Christian Brothers (Missouri), 37-23.
22. Beech (5-1)
Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up 49 tackles, 11 for a loss and two sacks.
23. Brentwood (6-1)
Gavyn Nelson has been the team's spark plug on offense, totaling 532 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.
24. Greeneville (5-1)
The Green Devils are coming off a 73-8 thrashing of Sullivan East.
25. Mount Juliet (7-0)
The Golden Bears have been one of the darkhorse teams in the state and it's time we recognize them. Mount Juliet has recorded three shutouts.
