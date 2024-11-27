High School

Top 25 Tennessee High School Football Rankings (11/26/2024)

Baylor remains firm as our High School On SI's Tennessee Top 25 No. 1 team heading into our 11th set of rankings; Pearl-Cohn enters the ranks

Andy Villamarzo

McCallie's Elliott Drapeau (12) hands off to Keylan Syam (26) during the third quarter against Ensworth at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
McCallie's Elliott Drapeau (12) hands off to Keylan Syam (26) during the third quarter against Ensworth at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Nov. 22-23 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into the third round of the state playoffs of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings

1. Baylor (12-0)

The last four wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy, Knoxville Catholic, Memphis University School and McCallie.

2. McCallie (10-2)

McCallie's Keeyshawn Tabuteau
McCallie's Keeyshawn Tabuteau (1) runs the ball against Ensworth during the fourth quarter at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCallie makes their way back into the top three of the rankings after soundly defeated Ensworth, 31-7.

3. Ravenwood (13-0)

Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct
Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 35.9 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 38-14 win over Stewarts Creek was another solid victory.

4. Christ Presbyterian (13-0)

CPA’s Hutson Chance
CPA’s Hutson Chance (1) passes the ball during their game at Pearl-Cohn High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 133-of-207 passes for 2,231 yards and 24 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.

5. Oakland (12-1)

Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenw
Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenwood at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They have bounced back with twelve consecutive victories since then.

6. Page (13-0)

The Patriots feature one of the best defenses in the entire state, only having yielded 24 points through 13 games. Pretty crazy stat if you ask us.

7. Ensworth (11-1)

Ensworth's Nelson Butler (2) and Micah Smith (6) hug after their playoff loss to McCallie
Ensworth's Nelson Butler (2) and Micah Smith (6) hug after their playoff loss to McCallie at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ensworth's season ended with a 31-7 loss to McCallie.

8. Alcoa (10-1)

Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA
Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA high school football game against Maryville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Gatlinburg-Pittman rolling to a 52-7 romp.

9. Maryville (12-1)

Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in
Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville have followed that up with four straight wins.

10. Brentwood Academy (8-4)

Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings despite the loss.

11. Houston (11-2)

Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for well over 1,100 yards and scoring eight-plus touchdowns.

12. Collierville (11-2)

The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13, a few weeks ago. Collierville's season ended with a 33-14 loss to Houston.

13. Riverdale (10-3)

The Warriors season ended with a 49-46 loss to Oakland.

14. Battle Ground Academy (11-2)

Battle Ground Academy advanced to the next round after a 28-21 win over Franklin Road Academy.

15. Franklin Road Academy (11-2)

The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a few weeks ago. FRA season ended with a 28-21 loss to Battle Ground Academy.

16. Sevier County (13-0)

Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 222-of-308 passes for 3,009 yards and 38 touchdowns to just one interception.

17. Anderson County (11-1-1)

The Mavericks enter the rankings this week after a 28-14 victory over Greeneville.

18. Bartlett (7-4)

All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Bartlett's season ended with a heartbreaking 17-10 loss to Houston.

19. Greeneville (10-2)

The Green Devils' season ended last week after a 28-14 loss to Anderson County.

20. West (9-4)

The Rebels' season came to an end in a heartbreaking 24-17 loss to Sevier County

21. Pearl-Cohn (10-3)

The Firebirds are in the rankings for the first time after handing Marshall County its first loss last week.

22. Powell (9-3)

The Panthers' season ended last week after a narrow 25-24 loss to Sevier County.

23. Stewarts Creek (11-2)

The Red Hawks' season ended last week with a 38-14 loss to No. 3-ranked Ravenwood.

24. Macon County (11-2)

Macon County had entered the rankings initially after an impressive 28-15 victory over Upperman in the regular season finale. Now the two sides face off one more time.

25. Father Ryan (7-4)

It's really hard to fault the Irish for their four losses this season to Brentwood Academy, Ensworth and McCallie. All three teams ranked all season long in the Top 25.

Follow SBLive Tennessee throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

