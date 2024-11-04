High School

Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (11/4/2024)

Baylor remains strong as our High School On SI's Tennessee Top 25 No. 1 team heading into our eighth set of rankings; Two new teams enter the ranks this week

Andy Villamarzo

CPA running back Rawls Patterson (22) had a 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that broke open CPA's Division II-AA Middle Region game against FRA Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville.
CPA running back Rawls Patterson (22) had a 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that broke open CPA's Division II-AA Middle Region game against FRA Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Tennessee Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State continues to remain Baylor followed by the Oakland then McCallie and Maryville.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI's Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings

1. Baylor (10-0)

The last three wins by the Red Raiders have been very impressive, with victories over Brentwood Academy, Knoxville Catholic and McCallie.

2. Ensworth (10-0)

Ensworth's Ethan Utley
Ensworth's Ethan Utley (17) and Justin Hopkins (25) celebrate their win over Lipscomb Academy' their game at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tim Hasslebeck's bunch improved to 10-0 after cruising to a 42-7 victory over Christian Brothers.

3. Ravenwood (10-0)

Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct
Ravenwood's wide receiver Ben Hubbard (8) carries the ball during the football game against Oakland at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raptors' offense has been lighting up scoreboards lately, averaging a cool 34.2 points per contest. Not too shabby. Picking up a 21-3 win over Brentwood was solid.

4. Christ Presbyterian (10-0)

CPA’s Hutson Chance
CPA’s Hutson Chance (1) passes the ball during their game at Pearl-Cohn High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior quarterback Hutson Chance has been terrific under center this season, completing 103-of-163 passes for 1,731 yards and 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

5. Oakland (9-1)

Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenw
Oakland's quarterback Kyler Creasy (6) hands the ball off to Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) during the football game against Ravenwood at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots dropped their first game of the season in a 32-31 loss to Ravenwood. They bounced back with a regular season finale win against Riverdale.

6. McCallie (8-2)

McCallie's Enrique Leclair
McCallie's Enrique Leclair (1) runs down the sideline on route to a touchdown during the Division II-3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. / Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

We jus can't drop this very talented McCallie team completely out of the Top 10 after a recent loss to No. 1 team. McCallie looked just fine in a 42-28 rout of Lipscomb Academy last week.

7. Page (10-0)

Junior defensive back Knight Wilson has been a ball hawk this season, intercepting a team-high four passes this fall. Page defeated Nolensville last week 42-0.

8. Alcoa (7-1)

Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA
Alcoa's Cade Stinnett (24), Micah Jones (9), and Thomas Manu (18) celebrating after Jones recovered a fumble during the TSSAA high school football game against Maryville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tornadoes had another solid win, this time in last week's tilt with Roane County, winning 49-14. Alcoa will take on Pigeon Forge this week.

9. Maryville (9-1)

Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in
Maryville's Will Jones (5) hands off to Price Davis (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Maryville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Rebels dropped their first game of the season in a 24-17 thriller to Alcoa. Maryville ended the regular season with a road win at Farragut.

10. Brentwood Academy (7-3)

Barely falling to Baylor, 7-6 not long ago, has us feeling that Brentwood Academy actually had an argument to move up in these rankings.

11. Houston (8-2)

Marcelles Davis has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for well over 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

12. Collierville (9-1)

The Dragons lost their first game of the season to Houston, falling 17-13.

13. Riverdale (8-1)

The Warriors had notched impressive seven straight victories, with the latest win being a 30-0 decision over Siegel before falling to Oakland, one of the state's best clubs.

14. Franklin Road Academy (9-1)

The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a 21-7 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy a couple weeks ago.

15. Sevier County (10-0)

Cooper Newman just keeps lighting opposing defenses up, with the sophomore quarterback completing an eye-popping 159-of-211 passes for 2,325 yards and 33 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

16. Upperman (10-0)

The Bees remain undefeated and pulled away in a 44-14 victory over DeKalb County. Upperman finishes the regular season undefeated.

17. Lipscomb Academy (3-7)

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 1
Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) throws against MBA during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a trying season for the Mustangs that have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the state. The Mustangs had won two straight against Montgomery Bell Academy and Knoxville Catholic. Lipscomb Academy fell 42-28 to McCallie last week.

18. Beech (9-1)

Beech running back D.K. Williams
Beech running back D.K. Williams (44) runs over Smyrna linebacker Brody Hines (7) during an high school football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Hendersonville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior linebacker Gunnar Clary has been superb in the middle of Beech's defense, racking up over 60 tackles, 10-plus for a loss and multiple sacks.

19. Bartlett (6-3)

All three of the Panthers' losses have come against teams ranked in either Tennessee or Mississippi. Latest victory came against previously ranked Germantown.

20. Brentwood (8-2)

Gavyn Nelson has been the team's spark plug on offense, totaling over 500-plus all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.

21. Greeneville (8-1)

The Green Devils are coming off a 41-7 thrashing of Elizabethton.

22. Green Hill (10-0)

The Hawks have been one of the darkhorse teams in the state and it's time we recognize them by getting them into the latest rankings. Green Hill has recorded six shutout victories.

23. West (6-3)

We know the Rebels have the three losses on their record. West had another close call against Halls, 28-27 but followed it up with a win over Powell.

24. Powell (8-2)

Powell had run the table up until last week's 30-18 loss to West. Now the Panthers will gear up for a potential postseason run.

25. Marshall County (10-0)

The Tigers finished up the regular season undefeated with a sound 24-21 win over Pearl-Cohn.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
