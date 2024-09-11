Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Tennessee Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State remains Baylor followed by the Germantown then Houston and Oakland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Baylor (3-0)
The Red Raiders welcomed into town Coconut Creek from Florida and sent them back to Florida with a loss, soundly defeating the Cougars 49-21.
2. Houston (3-0)
In one of the state’s most highly anticipated matchups of Week 3, it would be Houston edging out Germantown 36-30.
3. Oakland (3-0)
The Patriots took care of business last week in a 49-6 drubbing of Haywood.
4. Germantown (2-1)
We’d throw a bunch of words in here, but just see the above. Tough loss for Germantown overall.
5. McCallie (2-1)
Everything seems to be in order with the Blue Tornadoes after they soundly defeated Oak Ridge 38-16.
6. Maryville (3-0)
The Red Rebels continued to impress after a 38-0 romp of Bradley Central in Week 3.
7. Ravenwood (3-0)
Week 3 wasn’t an easy game for the Raptors as they survived a 14-7 scare at the hands of Blackman. Now Ravenwood will get ready for Smyrna.
8. Christ Presbyterian Academy (3-0)
Three up and three down for the Lions as they made easy work of Pope John Paul II, 42-9. A Week 5 matchup against Battle Ground Academy looms large.
9. Page (3-0)
One thing is certain: The Patriots are hard to score on. Page has yet to yield a single point this season. Very impressive to say the least.
10. Lipscomb Academy (1-2)
The first couple of losses to The First Academy (Florida) and Thompson (Alabama) were tough games. Mustangs looked much more like themselves in a 35-21 win over Briarcrest Christian.
11. Alcoa (2-1)
The Tornadoes escaped on the road with a 24-22 victory over a very good Bearden squad.
12. Ensworth (3-0)
Another week and another big win for the Tigers as they easily cruised in a 45-0 rout of Osceola.
13. West (2-1)
The boys from Knoxville made sure they took care of business against Farragut, winning soundly 38-3.
14. Greeneville (3-0)
Greene Devils just keep on winning and they did so again in a 46-0 demolition of Cherokee last week.
15. Brentwood Academy (2-1)
All is well with the Eagles after a solid 23-13 victory over the Christian Brothers. Now they set their sights on McCallie this Friday for which should be a big time tilt.
16. Knoxville Catholic (3-0)
Knoxville Catholic welcomed Carl White and his Winter Haven Blue Devils from Florida, but sent them back home with a 34-14 loss.
17. Collierville (3-0)
Moving up a couple spots this week after an impressive win over Bartlett is Collierville. It's the Dragons' offense that continues to look strong over this 3-game stretch.
18. Bartlett (1-1)
The Panthers looked so good in Week 1 but regressed in Week 2. A 29-19 loss to Collierville drops them down nearly 10 spots this week.
19. Franklin Road Academy (3-0)
Can't deny how good the Panthers are playing right now. The displayed their play in a 49-14 beatdown of The Webb School.
20. Cleveland (3-0)
The Blue Raiders are piling up the points, scoring 114 (38 per game) points through three contests.
21. Sevier County (3-0)
Having good quarterback play has helped set Sevier County apart from other teams as they continue in the Top 25. Sophomore Cooper Newman has thrown for 670 yards, seven touchdowns through the first three weeks.
22. Upperman (3-0)
The Bees have stung their first three opponents via strong offensive efforts, led by signal caller Bronzdon Chaffin, who has thrown for 350 yards, five touchdowns. Also has rushed for 308 yards and five scores.
23. Southwind (3-0)
Jaguars' quarterback Kelvin Perkins has looked solid through three games, completing 29-of-61 passes for 495 yards and six touchdowns and also rushed for five more.
24. Beech (2-1)
The Buccaneers pulled off a 7-0 nail biter over Riverdale last week, propelling them into the Top 25.
25. Riverdale (2-1)
We can't but look at this Friday's tilt against No. 4 Germantown, but Riverdale might've been looking ahead after a 7-0 loss to Beech. The Warriors can make a huge leap if they could pull off a win this week.
