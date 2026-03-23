North Dakota High School Boys Basketball State Champions, Runners-Up, & Third Place

The 2026 North Dakota high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions, runner-ups, and third place for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Century Patriots

Runner-Ups: Bismarck Demons

Third Place: Dickinson Midgets

Champions: Beulah Miners

Runner-Ups: Central Cass Squirrels

Third Place: Devils Lake Firebirds

Champions: Central McLean Cougars

Runner-Ups: Our Redeemer's Christian Knights

Third Place: Ray Jays

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