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North Dakota High School Boys Basketball State Champions, Runners-Up, & Third Place

See every NDHSAA champion, runner-up, and third-place team for all three classifications as the North Dakota high school boys basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Century Patriots took home the North Dakota Class AA state championship.
The Century Patriots took home the North Dakota Class AA state championship. | David Smith

The 2026 North Dakota high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions, runner-ups, and third place for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class AA

Champions: Century Patriots

Runner-Ups: Bismarck Demons

Third Place: Dickinson Midgets

Class A

Champions: Beulah Miners

Runner-Ups: Central Cass Squirrels

Third Place: Devils Lake Firebirds

Class B

Champions: Central McLean Cougars

Runner-Ups: Our Redeemer's Christian Knights

Third Place: Ray Jays

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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