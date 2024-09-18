Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings (9/18/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Tennessee Sep. 12-14 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Volunteer State remains Baylor followed by the Germantown then Houston and Oakland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Tennessee's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Tennessee high school football rankings
1. Baylor (4-0)
The Red Raiders looked very impressive last week, defeating Lipscomb Academy 37-7 on the road. This week Baylor takes on Christian Brothers.
2. Houston (4-0)
Through four games, senior quarterback Chandler Day has completed 34-of-66 passes for 677 yards and eight touchdowns
3. Oakland (4-0)
The Patriots have been very sound offensively behind the running of tailback Tamari Hill, who has rushed for 452 yards and five touchdowns.
4. McCallie (3-1)
Senior running back Keylan Syam has been the workhorse for the Blue Tornadoes, as the tailback has rushed for 650 yards and seven touchdowns.
5. Maryville (4-0)
The Red Rebels continued to impress after a 35-14 romp of West in Week 4.
6. Ravenwood (4-0)
Sophomore running back Caden Pace has impressed this season, rushing for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
7. Christ Presbyterian Academy (4-0)
Four up and four down for the Lions as they made easy work of Montgomery Bell Academy, 34-6. This week's matchup against Battle Ground Academy looms large.
8. Page (4-0)
One thing is certain: The Patriots are hard to score on. Page has yet to yield a single point this season. Very impressive to say the least.
9. Alcoa (2-1)
The Tornadoes escaped on the road with a 24-22 victory over a very good Bearden squad a couple weeks ago.
10. Ensworth (4-0)
Another week and another big win for the Tigers as they easily cruised in a 35-0 rout of Knoxville Catholic.
11. Brentwood Academy (3-1)
All is well with the Eagles after a solid 35-2 victory over the Father Ryan. Now they set their sights on McCallie this Friday for which should be a big time tilt.
12. Collierville (4-0)
Quarterback Grant Troutman has had a great start to the season, completing 41-of-68 passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns.
13. Bartlett (2-1)
Bartlett running back Geron Johnson remains one of the best in the state and has rushed for 446 yards and seven touchdowns.
14. Lipscomb Academy (1-3)
All three losses Lipscomb Academy has are to teams ranked in their respective states. Hard to knock the Mustangs too far down these rankings.
15. Franklin Road Academy (4-0)
Can't deny how good the Panthers are playing right now. They displayed their high level of play in a 55-8 beatdown of Goodpasture Christian.
16. Cleveland (4-0)
The Blue Raiders are piling up the points, scoring 146 (36.5 per game) points through four contests.
17. Sevier County (4-0)
Having good quarterback play has helped set Sevier County apart from other teams as they continue in the Top 25. Sophomore Cooper Newman has thrown for 803 yards, nine touchdowns through the first four weeks.
18. Upperman (4-0)
Bronzdon Chaffin has been superb as a dual-threat quarterback for the Bees, totaling over 650 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.
19. West (2-2)
The Rebels dropped their second game of the season, 35-14 to No. 5 Maryville, last week.
20. Powell (3-1)
A newbie in this week's rankings are the Panthers and they've got some impressive wins to boast. Powell has won three straight since a season-opening loss to Anderson County.
21. Beech (3-1)
Beech running back Chelton Swafford has been a hard runner to stop for opposing defenses, rushing for 329 yards and five scores.
22. Riverdale (3-1)
Welcome into this week's rankings the Riverdale Warriors after they soundly defeated Germantown (see below), 24-7.
23. Germantown (2-2)
A 24-7 loss to Riverdale drops the Red Devils down near the bottom of this week's rankings.
24. Knoxville Catholic (3-1)
The Fighting Irish drop several spots in this week's rankings after falling 35-0 to Ensworth last week.
25. Southwind (3-1)
Jaguars' quarterback Kelvin Perkins has looked solid through four games, completing 43-of-86 passes for 592 yards and seven touchdowns and also rushed for seven more.
