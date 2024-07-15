Top returning Tennessee high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Tennessee high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Volunteer State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Tennessee. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Volunteer State.
The following is a list of top returning Tennessee quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind: The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal caller, who also plays basketball, threw for 2,860 yards, 46 touchdowns and just a mere three interceptions. On the ground, Perkins rushed for 583 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Austin Kelley, Jackson Christian: There's no doubt about Kelley's ability to find the end zone as he was throwing players open all of 2023. Among the junior class, Kelley led the way with 40 touchdowns and added 2,809 yards.
Chandler Day, Houston: Another junior quarterback that really had himself a strong 2023 campaign was Day of Houston. The signal caller finished the season completing 146-of-241 passes for 2,479 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Jayden Neal, Knoxville Catholic: One of the state's top signal callers put up some massive numbers last season. Neal led the state in yardage, throwing for 2,973 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Cooper Vailes, Trinity Christian: Talk about being efficient. Vailes made sure he took care of the football last season for Trinity Christian, with the quarterback throwing for 1,902 yards, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Jackson Stroup, Gallatin:T he 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback completed 162-of-267 passes for 2,410 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Green Wave.
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian:There’s no denying the talent of Curtis for Nashville Christian this past season. Curtis completed 180-of-321 passes for 2,522 yards and 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.
Ben Hill, Adamsville: The 6-foot, 155-pound signal caller was one of the better sophomores all season long. Bill completed 119 passes for 1,978 yards and 23 touchdowns in the 2023 campaign.
Blaine Stansberry, Oak Ridge: Stansberry threw for a lot of yards and touchdowns this past 2023 season for the Wildcats. The quarterback completed 158-of-257 passes for 2,617 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Cooper Newman, Sevier County: The freshman signal caller ended up completing 136-of-235 passes for 1,891 yards and 22 touchdowns this past 2023 season.
Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy: One of the most efficient sophomore quarterbacks in Tennessee was Marable for the Wildcats. Marable completed 120-of-193 passes for 1,888 yards and 21 touchdowns to just six picks.
Amari Lethgo, Halls: Another signal caller that’s been very efficient under center was Lethgo. The quarterback threw for 1,871 yards, 20 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions.
Xavier Murray, White House Heritage: Murray was one of the most efficient freshmen passers this past season, throwing for 1,751 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Kason Young, East Robertson: When it came to getting it done on the ground and through the air, Young made great strides in Year 1. Young threw for 1,297 yards, 18 touchdowns and rushed for 312, three scores.
Rhett Slagle, Elizabethton: Slagle has been slinging the rock well for the Fighting Cyclones this past season. The sophomore completed 119-of-185 passes for 1,843 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Brett Godwin, Lakeland Preparatory: Godwin was an effective quarterback out of the freshman class in Tennessee. The signal caller completed 147-of-277 passes for 1,663 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also rushed for 309 yards and two scores.
Maddox Franklin, Lincoln County: Franklin lit up opposing secondaries all season long for the Falcons as the quarterback completed 137-of-225 passes for 1,896 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Cooper Campbell, Notre Dame: Campbell had a nice season for the Fighting Irish, throwing for 1,726 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports