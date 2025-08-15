Underdog At It's Finest: Walker Valley High's Senior Andrew Duggan Continues to Silence The Overlookers
If you do not know who Andrew Duggan of Walker Valley High School in Tennessee is, you will at some point sooner than later.
The 6-foot, 240-pound center and inside offensive lineman is as consistent as they come. Duggan is dominating defenders, play after play, that typically outweigh him by 40-pounds or more. He's been able to showcase time and time again that his size does not matter being able to man-handle those big defenders opening up plays for his teammates to make big gains happen.
Built for Life's Adversity
On more of the personal side of things, adversity hit Duggan when he and his biological father was separated right after Duggan's birth. Duggan's mother moved from Cleveland, Tennessee to Dalton, Georgia. Andrew Duggan's step-father Ricky Green came into his life and took on the role of an amazing father to Duggan. There have been obstacles ever since and their family has overcome each and every one of them by the Grace of God. Duggan has faced life's adversity and adversity on the football field as well.
Duggan has been told he's too small all of his playing career so far. One thing about that is, you cannot tell someone with a big heart, that they are "too small" because Duggan certainly has a big heart on and off the gridiron.
In 8th grade, Duggan was named the starting left guard. He played with the junior varsity football team as a freshman, starting every single game at the left guard position. At this moment, Duggan's physical growth and development really began to take shape and he began blocking out the "too small" comments and channeling that into passion on the football field.
As a sophomore in High School, Duggan started every game at left guard. and even got meaningful reps on the varsity side of things. He was one of the few in his class that got the chance to suit up every game and receive playing time. He earned every bit of those opportunities by outworking everyone and by putting his teammates first while showcasing a level of leadership that is rare in a sophomore. During the off-seasons, Duggan attended camps and gained a ton of confidence in his game and has been on fire ever since.
Working On The Craft
When talking about players who are hard workers and not only play with a chip on their shoulder but they also grind with a chip on their shoulder. Duggan has earned every bit of his opportunities and he's taken advantage of them while using all of his attributes.
"My strongest attributes are my strength, footwork, balance from my wrestling background, understanding angles, quickness off the ball, and the bad intentions that I play with every snap. My football IQ in general seems to be something that usually impresses people when we talk about the game," said Duggan.
It's clear that Duggan has an extremely high IQ and has a ton of strengths in his game that help him stand out, but it's also his love for the game, the life lessons the game brings and what it's taught Duggan on a day to day basis. It's also been huge for him as far as brotherhoods go. Brotherhoods with teammates help you play harder for one another and that's what Duggan does. He plays hard for everyone around him because he makes it about his team and not him.
"The thing I love most about football is the way it really does parallel life. Growing up, the game taught me things that I've been able to use in every day situations. I also love the brotherhood involved in being apart of a team and being able to work towards common goals," said Duggan.
Big Individual and Team Goals Set Ahead
We all have big expectations and goals as individuals and for our teams. Duggan has nothing but high expectations for him and his team moving forward.
"As an individual, my goal is very simple. I'm prove my craft every day and become a truly complete center. I also want to be able to use the game to be an example to the younger boys that have been told they can't do something and to glorify my Heavenly Father. As far as team goals, I want to finish my senior season strong. I think we have the talent to win a region championship and make a playoff run. Walker Valley has never won a state championship and that's something I would love to be able to say that we were the first to ever do that."
Everything Duggan Does Comes From His Faith in God And His Parents
One thing about it is, having Faith in God is the most important thing we can do in this life. Ups and downs of life, successes and failures, faith should come in at all times. For Duggan, that's exactly what drives him in everything he does.
"The edge that I play with comes from my faith," added Duggan. "All of my confidence comes from my personal relationship with Jesus Christ. I always say that I wear the full armor of God in the trenches and I really believe that I would not be able to do the things that i'm able to do if I did not. I also have to attribute that edge to knowing just what kind of sacrifices my mom and dad have made to make all of this possible for me. Without them and my faith in God, there's no way I would be where I am today."
Next Level Eyes Are On Duggan
"Recruitment wise for me right now, I have six offers total, with my biggest offer being a D1 offer from Coach Jason Simpson at UT Martin. My other five offers are at the NAIA level. I believe that God has already written my story and I know there are more to come."
Duggan has some offers and some college attention. Duggan can certainly expect more to come his way this year during his senior campaign. Duggan explains what the next level will be getting from him on and off of the gridiron.
"I would want college coaches to know that if I were to play for them, they would be getting somebody that's grounded in Faith, has a we over me mentality and that I'm someone that will give every single ounce of blood and sweat that I have to help my team get to where we want to be. I never give up and I will not surrender. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to play the game that I love at the next level."
One thing about Andrew Duggan is you are getting a smart, gifted, hard working, well-raised and most importantly a God fearing, Christ led young man who is an exceptional leader and he is going to make everyone around him better.