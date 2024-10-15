Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/15/2024)

High School

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

Sean Gaca, left, completed one of the most head-turning 2-point passes you'll ever see for Franklin High School in Tennessee.
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 7 of the regular season.

As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from October 10-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. 

Congratulations to last week’s winner: 

Jamarcus Watkins, Clarksville 

Watkins made his two catches count in a 47-0 rout of Northwest, hauling in two passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees: 

James Dalrymple, Clarksville 

The senior quarterback had a strong outing in the team’s 46-6 victory over Kirkwood, totaling 167 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns. 

Tate Mason, Midway

The junior running back was a touchdown machine in Midway’s 35-0 win over Greenback, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 134 yards on 11 carries.

Avery Westfield, Karns

The senior running back was the workhorse in Karns’ 32-25 victory over Campbell County, rushing for 213 yards on 14 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Fullen went off yardage wise on the ground in a 24-21 win over Fayette Academy, rushing for 234 yards on 30 carries and scoring a touchdown.

ReJuan Womble, Fulton

The junior runner led the way in Fulton’s 35-7 win over Seymour, with Womble rushing for 150 yards on 25 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Randolph, Giles County

Randolph finished completing 14-of-19 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 rout of Grundy County.

Ksaun Barksdale, Davidson Academy

In a 67-50 loss to The Webb School, Barksdale had a huge night and completed 17-of-26 passes for 395 yards and six touchdowns.

Chelton Swafford, Beech

The Beech running back was the catalyst in the team’s 42-23 win over Henry County, rushing for 185 yards on 14 carries and scoring three times.

Hays Wright, Memphis Central

Wright was terrific in the club’s 48-0 win over Manassas, the quarterback completed 13-of-20 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Juan Mejia, Johnson County

The junior running back rushed for a game-high 205 yards on just 16 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 59-7 rout of Chuckey-Doak.

