Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/15/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from October 10-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner:
Jamarcus Watkins, Clarksville
Watkins made his two catches count in a 47-0 rout of Northwest, hauling in two passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
James Dalrymple, Clarksville
The senior quarterback had a strong outing in the team’s 46-6 victory over Kirkwood, totaling 167 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
Tate Mason, Midway
The junior running back was a touchdown machine in Midway’s 35-0 win over Greenback, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 134 yards on 11 carries.
Avery Westfield, Karns
The senior running back was the workhorse in Karns’ 32-25 victory over Campbell County, rushing for 213 yards on 14 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Fullen went off yardage wise on the ground in a 24-21 win over Fayette Academy, rushing for 234 yards on 30 carries and scoring a touchdown.
ReJuan Womble, Fulton
The junior runner led the way in Fulton’s 35-7 win over Seymour, with Womble rushing for 150 yards on 25 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Xavier Randolph, Giles County
Randolph finished completing 14-of-19 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 rout of Grundy County.
Ksaun Barksdale, Davidson Academy
In a 67-50 loss to The Webb School, Barksdale had a huge night and completed 17-of-26 passes for 395 yards and six touchdowns.
Chelton Swafford, Beech
The Beech running back was the catalyst in the team’s 42-23 win over Henry County, rushing for 185 yards on 14 carries and scoring three times.
Hays Wright, Memphis Central
Wright was terrific in the club’s 48-0 win over Manassas, the quarterback completed 13-of-20 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Juan Mejia, Johnson County
The junior running back rushed for a game-high 205 yards on just 16 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 59-7 rout of Chuckey-Doak.
