Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)

Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Xavier Randolph, Giles County
The Giles County quarterback is back on the list after leading the way in a 49-0 win over Community, completing 7-of-8 passes for 129 yards and two scores.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Chandler Day, Houston
In Houston’s 41-0 rout of White Station last week, with the senior completing 10-of-14 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Lekhy Thompkins, Trinity Christian Academy
The junior running back led the way in a 42-7 win over Tipton-Rose Academy, rushing for a game-high 137 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
Lake Drake, York Institute
Drake only needed four carries to rush for 198 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 60-0 rout of Wartburg Central last week.
Tate Surber, McKenzie
The senior quarterback was a scoring machine in McKenzie’s 47-14 victory over Giles County, totaling 329 yards and six touchdowns.
David Green, Boyd Buchanan
The junior running back had a huge night in Boyd Buchanan’s 49-7 victory over Webb, rushing for 130 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns.
Connor Jenne, Silverdale Academy
Jenne, a sophomore quarterback, was efficient in a 44-22 victory over Grace Christian Academy. The signal caller completed 11-of-13 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
Jayden Mcgowan, Friendship Christian
The junior tailback went off in Friendship Christian’s 35-12 win over Ezell-Harding Christian. Mcgowan carried the ball 21 times for 158 yards and four touchdowns.
D’andre Hundley, Austin-East
Hundley was the defensive leader in Austin-East’s 49-14 victory over Union County. The defender tallied a team-high eight tackles and three sacks.
Locke Kennedy, Battle Ground Academy
The senior wide receiver hauled in three passes that all went for touchdowns along with 123 yards in a 55-14 romp of The Webb School.
Albert Johnson, Fulton
Johnson had one of the state’s performances on the ground last week in a 42-35 win over Carter, going off for 308 yards on 29 carries and scoring three times.
