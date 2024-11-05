Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: D’andre Hundley, Austin-East
Hundley was the defensive leader in Austin-East’s 49-14 victory over Union County. The defender tallied a team-high eight tackles and three sacks.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Amari Cotton, Jo Byrns
Cotton could not be stopped on the ground in Jo Byrns' 47-25 win over Red Boiling Springs, with the running back rushing for a game-high 422 yards on just 14 carries.
Corbin Bowling, Fayetteville Academy
In Fayetteville Academy’s 45-12 win over Harding Academy, Bowling accounted for 168 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Easton Apperson, Halls
Leading the way in Halls’ 49-14 victory over Gleason, Apperson was the workhorse and rushed for 193 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Luke Lawson, McMinn County
The sophomore quarterback led the way in a 37-6 victory over Walker Valley, completing 13-of-19 passes, 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Stephen Nieves, Columbia Academy
Nieves was efficient in Columbia Academy's 40-7 victory over Grace Christian Academy last week, completing 16-of-22 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Nate Adams, Clay County
One of the top passing performances of last week came from the Clay County quarterback, who had a strong outing in a 42-35 win over Gordonsville. Adams completed 22-of-35 for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
Tate Surber, McKenzie
The McKenzie signal caller made it happen through the air and on the ground in McKenzie's 49-6 win over West Carroll, as the quarterback accounted for 291 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy
Marable has been very consistent all season long for Battle Ground Academy under center and he put toether another solid performance in last week's 49-7 win over Goodpasture Christian. The quarterback completed 9-of-11 passes for 130 yards and three scores.
