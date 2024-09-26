Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (9/25/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brett Dobbs, Lincoln County
The senior quarterback rushed for 225 yards on 13 attempts, scoring two touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Spring Hill. Also threw for 39 yards and a score.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brett Dobbs, Lincoln County
Yes, Dobbs won last week's designation and is in line to do so again after last week's performance. The running back carried the rock 37 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Tullahoma.
Wyatt Sutton, Tennessee Heat
The junior running back carried the ball 21 times for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 36-22 win over Tri-Cities Christian.
Sam Cretsinger, Johnson County
Cretsinger was making plays everywhere in Johnson City's thrilling 49-32 win over Ashe County. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker made 14 tackles, three for loss and picked off two passes.
Elloitt Drapeau, McCallie
Drapeau was dealing in McCallie's 41-9 win over Brentwood Academy last week. The signal caller completed 12-of-18 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
Zeke Sloan, David Crockett
Try not to look at the yards perse, but the effectiveness of Sloan. The junior carried the ball five times for 22 yards and scored three touchdowns in David Crockett's 41-39 win over Cocke County.
Hudson Tucker, Briarcrest Christian
The junior signal caller had a day in Briarcrest Christian's 31-28 win over Knoxville Catholic. Tucker completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Luis Martinez, East Robertson
One of the state's top rushing performances came from Martinez in East Robertson's 43-27 win over Jo Byrns. The running back rushed for 214 yards on 25 attempts and scored three touchdowns.
Xavier Murray, White House-Heritage
The sophomore quarterback put on a show in White House's 35-31 win over Forrest, with Murray completing 23-of-30 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.
