Vote: Who was the top football performer of the 2024 Tennessee high school football second round of the playoffs?
It’s playoff time in the Volunteer State for high school football and we’ve got your top performers from both sides of the ball coming at you.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers to defensive standouts, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the playoffs second round. We ask you, who was the top performer from last week?
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on November 24th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Daune Morris, RB, Oakland
Not many defenses around the state can slow down the running of Morris for Oakland. The tailback in a 35-28 win over Mount Juliet, rushed for 229 yards on 24 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Jared Curtis, QB, Nashville Christian
Curtis only needed several throws to have a huge night in Nashville Christian's 50-27 win over Middle Tennessee Christian. The quarterback completed 6-of-7 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Rawls Patterson, RB, Christ Presbyterian Academy
The junior running back was the workhorse in Christ Presbyterian Academy's 55-24 win over Grace Christian Academy. Patterson rushed for 213 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Montae Baldwin, RB, Columbia Academy
Baldwin led the ground game in Columbia Academy's 56-21 win over Trinity Christian Academy, with the running back rushed for a game-high 193 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Tyler Thompson, QB, Marshall County
The Marshall County quarterback went off in the team's 52-13 victory over Station Camp. Thompson completed 12-of-14 passes for 203 yards and three scores.
Chelton Swafford, RB, Beech
The Beech running back had himself a strong showing in the Buccaneers' 49-19 win over Southwind, with Swafford rushing for 107 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Taylor Scharber, LB, Marion County
Scharber led a strong defensive effort in Marion County's 49-18 win over East Robertson, with the outside linebacker racking up six tackles, four for a loss and three sacks.
Brady Warbritton, RB, Huntingdon
Warbritton rushed for a game-high 239 yards on just 17 touches and scored two touchdowns in Huntingdon's 35-7 win over Riverside.
LJ Funk, QB, Pearl-Cohn
The sophomore quarterback looked poised in Pearl-Cohn's 56-28 win over Chester County, completing 11-of-17 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
Bayden Maples, RB, Gatlinburg-Pittman
The Gatlinburg-Pittman running back led the ground game in a 35-13 win over Unicoi County, rushing for a game-high 137 yards on 21 carries and finding the endzone five times.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi