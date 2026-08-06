Texas High School Football Coach Suspended for 2026 Season for Violating Offseason Workout Rules

A Texas high school football coach has been suspended for the 2026 season in the wake of several rules violations.

Neil Searcy, the head coach at Gainesville, received the suspension on Thursday following a decision from the University Interscholastic League’s (UIL) State Executive Committee. In addition to Searcy being suspended for the entire 2026 season, the committee took away four days of preseason practice for the Leopards along with one scheduled scrimmage.

Along with the suspension, Searcy was given a public reprimand and placed on three years of probation.

This ruling stemmed from a vote made on July 27, in which the Executive Committee of District 6-4A Division II, by a 5-0 vote, decided that Searcy and Gainesville broke UIL violations in regards to how the Leopards were conducting offseason workouts.

What Were the Violations Committed?

According to a report in the Gainesville Daily Register, DesMontes Stewart, the superintendent of the Gainesville Independent School District, self-reported those violations to the UIL.

Those violations took place in May, a total of six early-morning workouts in which players wore helmets and shoulder pads. In a letter that Stewart released on Thursday that was posted on the GISD official website, the dates the violations occurred were between May 6-14.

The UIL prohibits contact equipment being used during offseason workouts. Also as a 4A school, Gainesville violated another rule in that full-contact practices during the spring are limited to 5A and 6A schools.

Gainesville Superintendent Vows Violations ‘Is Also Our Last’

In the letter that Stewart released on Thursday, the school district takes full responsibility for the transgressions and vowed to comply within the rules in the future.

"This situation is disappointing and does not reflect the values or standards that define Gainesville ISD," Stewart said in his letter. "Throughout our history, our district has maintained an outstanding reputation for integrity, sportsmanship, and compliance with UIL rules. This is the first UIL violation of this nature in our district's history, and we are committed to ensuring it is also our last.

“(Thursday) afternoon, I will meet with our football coaching staff to discuss the UIL's decision, outline expectations moving forward, and appoint an interim head football coach to provide leadership and stability for our student-athletes. I will also meet with every head coach in our district to reaffirm Gainesville ISD's expectations for compliance with all UIL regulations, professionalism, and our responsibility to develop student-athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom.”

About Gainesville’s Program

Gainesville, which is located on Interstate 35 north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and just south of the Oklahoma border, is seeking its first winning record since 2019. In each of the past two seasons, the Leopards have won one game apiece, including 1-8 this past season.

The Leopards also brought back only five total starters going into this season. Searcy has been the coach since 2022, and is 11-29 in those four seasons.

According to a report from the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website, the Leopards will not have their scheduled scrimmage at Frisco Legacy on Aug. 13, and they can resume working out in helmets and shoulder pads on the day before.

The Leopards are still scheduled for a home scrimmage with Pilot Point on Aug. 20.

Gainesville then opens its season on Aug. 28 at home against Bridgeport.

The Leopards have won one state title in program history, beating Burnet to win the 2003 UIL 3A Division I championship. They were also state runner-up on four other occasions, the latest coming in 2005.