#1 Kountze v. #13 Paradise: UIL TX-6A, Division II high school state championship preview, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - March Madness is known for its 'Madness' at any level of basketball.
It is the final week of Texas high school basketball and the no. 1 Kountze Lions (37-2) kick off day two of the Texas UIL boy's basketball state championships against no. 13 Paradise Panthers (30-6). Last week, these same two teams met in the Alamodome for the girl's state championship with the Lady Lions, 69-40.
Led by senior guards Zac Sells (23.5 points per game) and Mason Donald as a three-D scorer can light up any defense at all three levels leading the Lions to a 23-game winning streak on the season. The Lions have won 31 games this season by an average of 24 points.
In Tuesday's state semifinal matchup, the Lions blasted San Antonio Cole, 83-32 punching their ticket to the Alamodome. Donald and Sells led the way offensively again with 25 and 19 points respectively leading five total Lions in double-figures in their semifinal win.
Meanwhile, the Panthers will seek to avenge the Lady Panthers loss last weekend in the state championship by capturing their first state championship in school history.
Junior forward Max Jordan led the way in their come from behind victory on Tuesday night with 17 points over City View Mustangs, 48-42. The Panthers are riding a 12-game winning streak into the Alamodome on Friday.
3A Division II Bracket
Live updates will go here as soon as game is tipped.
Kountze Lions Starters:
Paradise Panthers Starters: