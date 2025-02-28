(1) Tuscola Jim Ned vs. (4) Fairfield: Texas UIL girls basketball 3A-I state title; preview, live scoring, updates
Perhaps the most intriguing girls matchup of Friday's Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship slate, No. 1 Tuscola Jim Ned takes on No. 4 Fairfield in the Class 3A Division I girls state championship at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), Jim Ned enters 35-2 with both of its losses coming to 4A teams by a combined five points.
Fairfield (32-) continues its program’s recent string of success as the Lady Eagles are in the tournament for the sixth time overall and fifth since 2020. They beat Corpus Christi West Oso in the state semifinals, 61-56. They’ve blown out most of their opponents this season, including a 78-0 victory over Buffalo.
These teams are certainly familiar with each other, as Jim Ned bested Fairfield in their lone meeting this season back on Dec. 28.
The Lady Indians – in the tournament for the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2012 – survived a 40-38 scare against Winnsboro (29-7) in their state semifinal showdown.
They made a statement to open the tournament, beating Ingram Moore 58-15 in the first round before taking down Comanche, 51-32, in the Area championship. The Lady Indians ran into a tough Shallowater (27-9) team in the regional semifinal and escaped with a 56-49 victory before taking down Dalhart (30-7) in a 44-33 decision to win the Region 1 championship.
Fairfield had been breezing through these playoffs before West Oso gave them plenty to handle in their state semifinal showdown. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 17-12 first quarter lead and never relented even though West Oso kept it close most of the way.
Prior to that, the Lady Eagles easily handled Franklin 73-40 in the Bi-District before beating Grandview 51-39 to win the Area championship, breezed past Hitchcock 46-33 in the regional semifinal and then walloped Little River Academy 61-43 in the Region 3 championship.
Jim Ned has scored 2,091 points and surrendered 1,146 this season. They’re currently riding a 17-game winning streak. Fairfield has scored 2,207 points, surrendered 1,390 and is riding a five-game winning streak.
