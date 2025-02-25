Aaliyah Chavez, (5) Lubbock Monterey vs. (6) Frisco Memorial: Texas UIL 5A-2 state semifinal; preview, live updates
Today’s highly anticipated state semifinal features No. 5 Lubbock Monterey against No. 6 Frisco Memorial in a Texas UIL 5A-Division II playoff at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
The opening tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Memorial (33-7) is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2022, when the Lady Warriors finished as the 5A runner-up to Cedar Park.
It’s been a different journey for Monterey (35-5). It’s been 35 years since the Lady Plainsmen participated in the 1989-1990 state semis.
After starting these playoffs with a 61-35 win over Frisco Lone Star in the first round, Memorial beat Lucas Lovejoy 44-35 in the area round before surviving a couple of close calls.
They escaped a nail-biter with Midlothian Heritage in the region semifinals on Feb. 18, winning that game 37-36, before beating Frisco Wakeland, 46-41, in the Region 2-5A final Feb. 21.
This will be Monterey’s second go with a Memorial team this postseason. The Lady Plainsmen walloped Wichita Falls Memorial in the first round, 83-26, before hammering El Paso Burges in an area game, 91-52. They followed that with a 76-46 win over Fort Worth Brewer in the regional semifinals.
Monterey’s first real test came on Feb. 21 against No. 8 Argyle. Despite leading by as many as 12, the Lady Plainsmen fought off a late charge by No. 8 Argyle to win their Region 1-5A semifinal, 58-52.
The teams have faced a pair of like opponents this season. Two of Memorial’s seven losses came against 6A power Cedar Hill – who is in the 6A-I state semifinal – in a 57-56 decision on Nov. 15 and a 61-58 setback Dec. 27.
Monterey beat Cedar Hill 63-51 in their only match up – a game that saw five-star senior guard Aaliyah Chavez – the No. 1 uncommitted prospect in the 2025 recruiting class – finish with 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Plainsmen.
Both teams beat up on Allen this season. Monterey beat them 70-40, while Memorial beat them 63-47 and 64-38.
As a team Monterey has scored 3,027 points and surrendered 1,850 this season. Memorial’s offense has scored 2,253 points, while the defense has yielded only 1,451 points – an average of 36.27 per game.
Memorial’s defense will be handed a tough task with Chavez, who is averaging 35.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Down to four schools in her recruitment – Texas, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas Tech – Chavez has 1,412 points this season and 4,757 in her career.
She also has 371 rebounds, 172 assists, 151 steals and 48 blocks this season.
Argyle’s defense, which was allowing just 32 points per game, swarmed Chavez all evening and held her to 17 points in front of Texas women's coach Vic Shaefer, after she’d scored 45 against Burges and 50 against Brewer.
But slowing Chavez wasn’t enough. Junior 5-foot-7 guard Ambrosia Cole stepped up with a game-high 21 points, while 6-3 junior center Ari Johnson chipped in 11 points, seven boards and a block to help secure the win.
The winner of today’s game will move on to face the semifinal winner of Mt. Belvieu Cedar Hill or No. 12 Barbers Hill for the 5A-II state championship, scheduled for 11 a.m. March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Check back often as we will post live game and scoring updates as they happen once the game tips off this evening.
No. 5 Monterey vs. No. 6 Frisco Memorial, Texas UIL girls 5A-II state semifinal; scoring, updates
Updates will go here once the game begins.
Aaliyah Chavez news: The latest updates on the nation's No. 1 recruit
Texas UIL boys state basketball 1A-6A regional semifinal playoff scoreboard, updates (02/24/2025 - 02/27/2025)
UPDATED: Texas UIL high school boys basketball Class 1A-6A Area playoff scoreboard, updates 02/20/2025 - 02/22/2025
UPDATED: Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinals scoreboard (02/17/2025 - 02/21/2025)