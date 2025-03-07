#12 Kennedale v #8 Wheatley: UIL TX-4A Division II state championship preview, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Game Three at the Alamodome on Friday night features a Top-10 matchup in UIL Texas high school boy's basketball in TX-4A.
The UIL Class 4A Division II state championship game between the No. 8 Wheatley Wildcats (28-7) and the No. 12 Kennedale Wildcats (32-7) is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 5 p.m.
Kennedale returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. In their semifinal matchup, they secured a narrow 62-60 victory over Krum. Kennedale defeated Krum for the second time this season as they opened up their 2024-2025 season with a 77-72 victory.
Key players include junior guard Jacoby Lovings added 14 points and sealed the game with crucial free throws down the stretch, and junior guard Trey Smith led the Wildcats with19 points. Coach Doug Groff, with over 500 career wins spanning 21 seasons, leads the team
Houston Wheatley earned their spot in the finals with a 49-44 win over La Marque. They come from District 20-4A, one of the state's toughest, finishing second behind Houston Washington. Their playoff journey included victories over Tarkington, Silsbee, Waco Connally, and Houston Yates. The roster boasts nine seniors, with players standing 6'1" or taller, the tallest at 6'7".
Wheatley knows how to get up and down the court in a hurry as they average 82 points per game this season while Kennedale averages 69 points. A crucial key for Kennedale will be how they start the game as they average 16 points in the opening period where Wheatley scores just over 11 points.
Kennedale will be looking for its first state title since 2008 when they were in UIL TX-3A and Wheatley will look to end its drought with a state championship since 1978.
Both teams have showcased strong defensive capabilities. The effectiveness of their defensive strategies will likely play a significant role in determining the outcome of the game.
Kennedale's balanced offense and Houston Wheatley's size and experience suggest a competitive and thrilling contest.
The first state champion out of TX-4A this season is set to be a thrilling matchup with two well-balanced teams that play full court basketball on both ends of the floor.
Kennedale starters:
Wheatley starters:
FIRST PERIOD
Live In-game updates here once game is tipped.