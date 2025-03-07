#2 Tatum Eagles (31-2) vs. Columbus Cardinals (17-2); UIL Texas 3A-DI state championship preview, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - One of the best teams in Texas high school basketball in Division III, versus one of the most potent scorers in the Lone Star state will battle for a state championship.
It is the final week of Texas high school basketball and the No. 2 Tatum Eagles (31-2) wrap up the morning session of day two of the Texas UIL boys' basketball state championships against the surprise Columbus Cardinals (17-2).
The Eagles clinched their spot in the state title game on Tuesday after a thrilling 77-38 rout over Iowa Park, marking their 22nd game this year that they have won by more than 20 points.
Tatum features a high-octane offense on the year scoring more than 55 points a contest in their 23 games. The Eagles' balanced and effective play has been a key factor in their achievements. For instance, in their regional final, they secured a decisive 69-53 victory over Liberty-Eylau High School.
For the Cardinals, they are led by the most decorated Texas high school athlete in dual-sport star, senior Grayson Rigdon.
This marks a second straight appearance to the Alamodome for Rigdon as he won the state championship with Benjamin last year. The three-star Arizona State football commit does it all for the Cardinal basketball team, averaging 36 points per game, eight rebounds, and four assists per contest.
Each team is playing their best basketball of the season as the Eagles are sporting a 17-game winning streak while the Cardinals have won 13 straight after a 20-point ousting in their semifinal game.
Both teams have showcased resilience and skill throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling championship game. Tatum's strong defense and momentum contrast with Columbus's explosive offense and determination. Fans can anticipate an exciting matchup as these two teams vie for the state title.
After day one of the UIL championships, four champions were crowned as the Jayton Jaybirds went back-to-back to win the state title. Martin's Mill, Waco-Meyer, and Perrin-Whitt also hoisted their championship trophies on Thursday.
TX-3A Division III Bracket
