2024 Houston, Southeast Texas high school football schedules released: North Shore faces Atascocita in October
After a long offseason, spring ball and June 7-on-7, real games are mere weeks away, the Southeast Texas high school football schedules are set.
Practice starts Monday for teams that didn't play spring ball and a week later (Aug. 12) for those that did and games begin Aug. 29.
All 12 championship games are returning to AT&T stadium in Arlington.
Here is a detailed look at the 2024 UIL high school football schedule:
KEY 2024 UIL FOOTBALL DATES
- August 5: First day of conditioning (no contact)
- August 10: First full day of contact
- August 15: First scrimmages
- August 22: Second scrimmages
- August 29: First games/third scrimmages (for teams not playing Week 1
- August 30: First Friday Night
- November 14-16: Playoffs Week 1
- November 21-23: Playoffs Week 2
- November 28-30: Playoffs Week 3
- December 5-7: Playoffs Week 4
- December 11-14: Playoffs Week 5
- December 18-21: 2024 UIL State Championships
In total, 27 players selected to SBLive's 2023 All-Southeast Texas team return, headlined by the likes of North Shore senior Devin Sanchez (Ohio State commit), the nation's No. 1 corner, 4-star Katy Jordan receiver Andrew Marsh and Belleville running back D.D. Murray.
Three Houston area teams — North Shore (No. 3), Port Neches-Groves (No. 7) and Atascocita (No. 21) — finished the 2023 season in the SBLive Texas Top 25 rankings, which ranks the top teams across all classifications and associations.
Perennial power and 2023 6A Division I state runner-up North Shore is ranked No. 11 in the SBLive/SI Preseason national rankings, released Tuesday. The Mustangs are one of six Texas teams included and the lone team from Southeast Texas.
