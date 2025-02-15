2025 Texas UIL girls basketball second round area playoff 1A-6A scoreboard; score updates (02/13/2025 - 2/15/2025)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
First-round games were played on Monday, Feb. 10, with area games beginning tonight and running through Feb. 15.
Next week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, and be sure to check back to this page throughout the next several days as we continue updating scores as they come in.
TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL SECOND ROUND AREA SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Booker vs. Kress
Meadow vs. Spur
Claude vs. Happy
Gail Borden County vs. Turkey Valley
Region 2
Buena Vista vs. Garden City
Clyde Eula vs. Munday
Rankin vs. Water Valley
Hermleigh vs. Hamlin
Region 3
Newcastle vs. Dodd City
May vs. Elkhart Slocum
Saint Jo vs. Sulphur Bluff
Gorman vs. Neches
Region 4
Richland Spring vs. Broaddus
Round Top-Carmine 48, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 43
Zephyr vs. Brookeland
Moulton vs. Tilden McMullen County
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
White Deer vs. Texline
Whitharral vs. Matador Motley County
McLean vs. Nazareth
Ackerly Sands vs. Guthrie
Region 2
Balmorhea vs. Mertzon Irion County
Gordon vs. Aspermont
Marathon vs. Blackwell
Strawn vs. Jayton
Region 3
Throckmorton vs. Avinger
Walnut Springs vs. Milford
Bellevue vs. Saltillo
Stephenville Huckabay vs. Bynum
Region 4
Priddy vs. Zavalla
Richards vs. Medina
Abbott vs. Chester
Nordheim vs. San Isidro
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Wellington vs. New Deal
Plains vs. Ozona
Panhandle vs. Abernathy
Wink vs. Ballinger
Region 2
Nocona vs. Hico
Collinsville vs. Como-Pickton
Seymour vs. Waco Bosqueville
Muenster vs. Cooper
Region 3
Marlin vs. Larue LaPoynor
Hawkins vs. San Augustine
Kerens vs. Jewett Leon
Gladewater Union Grove vs. Woden
Region 4
Danbury vs. Schulenberg
San Saba vs. Refugio
Mumford vs. Flatonia
Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Vega vs. Farwell
Whiteface vs. Christoval
Clarendon vs. New Home
Smyer vs. Roscoe
Region 2
Windthorst vs. Lipan
Slidell vs. Quinlan Boles
Haskell vs. Crawford
Lindsay vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Region 3
Riesel vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill
Harleton vs. Tenaha
Frost vs. Fruitvale
Douglass vs. Chireno
Region 4
Burton vs. Weimar
Goldthwait vs. Port Aransas
Bremond vs. Shiner
Mason vs. Agua Dulce
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Dalhart vs. Denver City
Clyde vs. Early
Shallowater vs. Brownfield
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Comanche
Region 2
Whitesboro vs. Gunter
Jefferson vs. Malakoff
Ponder vs. Winnsboro
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Mineola
Region 3
Maypearl vs. Little River-Academy
Diboll vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst
Grandview vs. Fairfield
Pollok Central vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi West Oro vs. Raymondville
Edna vs. Crystal City
Bishop vs. Rio Hondo
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Slaton vs. Coahoma
Merkel vs. Wichita Falls City View
Idalou vs. Stanton
Wall vs. Tolar
Region 2
Dallas Madison vs. Bells
De Kalb vs. Quitman
Paradise vs. Mount Vernon
Hooks vs. Tatum
Region 3
West vs. Lexington
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro
Keene vs. Rogers
Kountze vs. New Waverly
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven vs. Universal City Randolph
George West vs. Santa Rosa
Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton
Lyford vs. San Diego
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
Seminole 69, San Elizario 23
Levelland vs. Decatur
El Paso Riverside vs. Canyon
Lubbock Estacado vs. Burkburnett
Region 2
Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Dallas Pinkston
Wills Point vs. Mabank
Celina vs. Kennedale
Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale
Region 3
Lumberton vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Waco La Vega
Little Cypress Mauriceville vs. Huffman Hargrave
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. China Spring
Region 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. Floresville
Freeport Brazosport vs. La Feria
Fredericksburg vs. La Vernia
Beeville Jones vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Clint vs. Pampa
Brock vs. Brideport
El Paso Mountain View vs. Amarillo Randall
Glen Rose vs. Krum
Region 2
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Dallas Lincoln
Sunnyvale vs. Canton
Sanger vs. Godley
Paris North Lamar vs. Brownsboro
Region 3
Madisonville vs. Hamshire-Fannett
La Grange vs. Salado
Bridge City vs. Houston Wheatley
Smithville vs. Jarrell
Region 4
Geronimo Navarro vs. Devine
West Columbia vs. Robstown
Wimberley vs. Cuero
Sinton vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa
Aledo vs. Arlington Mansfield Timberview
El Paso Americas vs. Amarillo 54, El Paso Americas 37
Denton Ryan vs. Joshua
Region 2
Melissa vs. Frisco Heritage
Dallas White vs. Red Oak
John Tyler vs. Dallas Highland Park
North Mesquite vs. Chaparral
Region 3
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Friendswood
Houston Spring Woods vs. Georgetown
Porter vs. LaPorte
Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Region 4
San Antonio Wagner vs. San Antonio Jay
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Pharr San Juan Alamo North
San Antonio Pieper vs. San Antonio MacArthur
LaJoya Palmview vs. Edinburg Vela
Class 5 Division II
Region 1
El Paso Burges vs. Lubbock Monterey
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Everman
El Paso Hanks vs. Plainview
Argyle vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit
Region 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Memorial
Dallas Hillcrest vs. Midlothian Heritage
Anna vs. Frisco Wakeland
Mesquite Poteet vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Huntsville vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Richmond Randle vs. Pflugerville
Bryan Rudder vs. Iowa Colony
Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. Bastrop
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Southside
Corpus Christi Moody vs. Mission Pioneer
Cedar Park vs. San Antonio McCollum
Alice vs. McAllen Memorial
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
Pebble Hills vs. Fort Worth North Crowley
Flower Mound vs. Richardson
El Paso Franklin vs. Keller Timber Creek
Plano East vs. South Grand Prairie
Region 2
Sachse vs. Duncanville
The Woodlands vs. Cypress Bridgeland
Tyle Legacy vs. Cedar Hill
Houston Nimitz vs. Houston Cypress Ranch
Region 3
Cypress Falls vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
Pearland vs. Houston Summer Creek
Bellaire vs. Katy Taylor
Pearland Dawson vs. Galena Park North Shore
Region 4
Round Rock vs. San Antonio Clark
Cibolo Steele vs. Weslaco
Austin Bowie vs. San Antonio Brennan
Laredo United South vs. San Benito
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Eastwood vs. Fort Worth Boswell
Little Elm Braswell vs. Richardson Pearce
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Mansfield Legacy
Denton Guyer vs. Arlington Lamar
Region 2
Longview vs. Lancaster
Spring Grand Oaks vs. Spring Klein Collins
Wylie East vs. DeSoto
The Woodlands College Park vs. Cypress Springs
Region 3
Houston Stratford vs. Fulshear
Missouri City Fort Bend vs. Houston King
Houston Memorial vs. Houston Alief Taylor
Manvel vs. Friendswood Clear Brook
Region 4
Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. San Antonio Churchill
Converse Judson vs. Edinburg
Austin Vandegrift vs. San Antonio Sotomayor
San Marcos vs. Harlingen