2025 Texas UIL girls basketball second round area playoff 1A-6A scoreboard; score updates (02/13/2025 - 2/15/2025)

Updated scores from all Texas UIL girls basketball area playoff games for classes 1A-6A


Wylie East freshman guard Cori’yon Bolden drives toward the basket in a game against Rowlett on Dec. 20, 2024, in Wylie. / Oladipo Awowale

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month. 

First-round games were played on Monday, Feb. 10, with area games beginning tonight and running through Feb. 15.

Next week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held. 

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, and be sure to check back to this page throughout the next several days as we continue updating scores as they come in.

TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL SECOND ROUND AREA SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Booker vs. Kress

Meadow vs. Spur

Claude vs. Happy

Gail Borden County vs. Turkey Valley 

Region 2

Buena Vista vs. Garden City

Clyde Eula vs. Munday 

Rankin vs. Water Valley

Hermleigh vs. Hamlin

Region 3

Newcastle vs. Dodd City

May vs. Elkhart Slocum

Saint Jo vs. Sulphur Bluff

Gorman vs. Neches 

Region 4

Richland Spring vs. Broaddus 

Round Top-Carmine 48, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 43

Zephyr vs. Brookeland

Moulton vs. Tilden McMullen County

Class 1A Division II 

Region 1

White Deer vs. Texline

Whitharral vs. Matador Motley County

McLean vs. Nazareth

Ackerly Sands vs. Guthrie 

Region 2

Balmorhea vs. Mertzon Irion County

Gordon vs. Aspermont

Marathon vs. Blackwell 

Strawn vs. Jayton

Region 3

Throckmorton vs. Avinger 

Walnut Springs vs. Milford 

Bellevue vs. Saltillo 

Stephenville Huckabay vs. Bynum 

Region 4

Priddy vs. Zavalla 

Richards vs. Medina

Abbott vs. Chester

Nordheim vs. San Isidro

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Wellington vs. New Deal 

Plains vs. Ozona 

Panhandle vs. Abernathy

Wink vs. Ballinger 

Region 2 

Nocona vs. Hico 

Collinsville vs. Como-Pickton 

Seymour vs. Waco Bosqueville 

Muenster vs. Cooper 

Region 3

Marlin vs. Larue LaPoynor

Hawkins vs. San Augustine

Kerens vs. Jewett Leon 

Gladewater Union Grove vs. Woden

Region 4

Danbury vs. Schulenberg

San Saba vs. Refugio 

Mumford vs. Flatonia 

Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Vega vs. Farwell 

Whiteface vs. Christoval 

Clarendon vs. New Home

Smyer vs. Roscoe

Region 2

Windthorst vs. Lipan

Slidell vs. Quinlan Boles 

Haskell vs. Crawford 

Lindsay vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 

Region 3

Riesel vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill 

Harleton vs. Tenaha 

Frost vs. Fruitvale

Douglass vs. Chireno

Region 4

Burton vs. Weimar 

Goldthwait vs. Port Aransas 

Bremond vs. Shiner 

Mason vs. Agua Dulce 

Class 3A Division I 

Region 1

Dalhart vs. Denver City

Clyde vs. Early 

Shallowater vs. Brownfield

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Comanche

Region 2

Whitesboro vs. Gunter 

Jefferson vs. Malakoff 

Ponder vs. Winnsboro 

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Mineola 

Region 3

Maypearl vs. Little River-Academy 

Diboll vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst

Grandview vs. Fairfield 

Pollok Central vs. Hitchcock 

Region 4 

Columbus vs. Hondo 

Corpus Christi West Oro vs. Raymondville 

Edna vs. Crystal City 

Bishop vs. Rio Hondo 

Class 3A Division II 

Region 1

Slaton vs. Coahoma 

Merkel vs. Wichita Falls City View 

Idalou vs. Stanton 

Wall vs. Tolar 

Region 2 

Dallas Madison vs. Bells 

De Kalb vs. Quitman 

Paradise vs. Mount Vernon 

Hooks vs. Tatum 

Region 3

West vs. Lexington 

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro 

Keene vs. Rogers 

Kountze vs. New Waverly 

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven vs. Universal City Randolph

George West vs. Santa Rosa 

Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton 

Lyford vs. San Diego 

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

Seminole 69, San Elizario 23

Levelland vs. Decatur

El Paso Riverside vs. Canyon

Lubbock Estacado vs. Burkburnett

Region 2

Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Dallas Pinkston

Wills Point vs. Mabank

Celina vs. Kennedale

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale

Region 3

Lumberton vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson

Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Waco La Vega

Little Cypress Mauriceville vs. Huffman Hargrave

Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. China Spring

Region 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. Floresville

Freeport Brazosport vs. La Feria

Fredericksburg vs. La Vernia

Beeville Jones vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

Clint vs. Pampa

Brock vs. Brideport

El Paso Mountain View vs. Amarillo Randall

Glen Rose vs. Krum

Region 2

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Dallas Lincoln

Sunnyvale vs. Canton

Sanger vs. Godley

Paris North Lamar vs. Brownsboro

Region 3

Madisonville vs. Hamshire-Fannett

La Grange vs. Salado

Bridge City vs. Houston Wheatley

Smithville vs. Jarrell

Region 4

Geronimo Navarro vs. Devine

West Columbia vs. Robstown

Wimberley vs. Cuero

Sinton vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa

Aledo vs. Arlington Mansfield Timberview

El Paso Americas vs. Amarillo 54, El Paso Americas 37

Denton Ryan vs. Joshua

Region 2

Melissa vs. Frisco Heritage

Dallas White vs. Red Oak

John Tyler vs. Dallas Highland Park

North Mesquite vs. Chaparral

Region 3

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Friendswood

Houston Spring Woods vs. Georgetown

Porter vs. LaPorte

Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Region 4

San Antonio Wagner vs. San Antonio Jay

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Pharr San Juan Alamo North

San Antonio Pieper vs. San Antonio MacArthur

LaJoya Palmview vs. Edinburg Vela

Class 5 Division II

Region 1

El Paso Burges vs. Lubbock Monterey

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Everman

El Paso Hanks vs. Plainview

Argyle vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit

Region 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Memorial

Dallas Hillcrest vs. Midlothian Heritage

Anna vs. Frisco Wakeland

Mesquite Poteet vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Huntsville vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill

Richmond Randle vs. Pflugerville

Bryan Rudder vs. Iowa Colony

Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. Bastrop

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Southside

Corpus Christi Moody vs. Mission Pioneer

Cedar Park vs. San Antonio McCollum

Alice vs. McAllen Memorial

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

Pebble Hills vs. Fort Worth North Crowley

Flower Mound vs. Richardson

El Paso Franklin vs. Keller Timber Creek

Plano East vs. South Grand Prairie

Region 2

Sachse vs. Duncanville

The Woodlands vs. Cypress Bridgeland

Tyle Legacy vs. Cedar Hill

Houston Nimitz vs. Houston Cypress Ranch

Region 3

Cypress Falls vs. Katy Cinco Ranch

Pearland vs. Houston Summer Creek

Bellaire vs. Katy Taylor

Pearland Dawson vs. Galena Park North Shore

Region 4

Round Rock vs. San Antonio Clark

Cibolo Steele vs. Weslaco

Austin Bowie vs. San Antonio Brennan

Laredo United South vs. San Benito

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Eastwood vs. Fort Worth Boswell

Little Elm Braswell vs. Richardson Pearce

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Mansfield Legacy

Denton Guyer vs. Arlington Lamar

Region 2

Longview vs. Lancaster

Spring Grand Oaks vs. Spring Klein Collins

Wylie East vs. DeSoto

The Woodlands College Park vs. Cypress Springs

Region 3

Houston Stratford vs. Fulshear

Missouri City Fort Bend vs. Houston King

Houston Memorial vs. Houston Alief Taylor

Manvel vs. Friendswood Clear Brook

Region 4

Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. San Antonio Churchill

Converse Judson vs. Edinburg

Austin Vandegrift vs. San Antonio Sotomayor

San Marcos vs. Harlingen

