UIL Texas high school girls basketball Bi-District playoff game score list (2/10, 2/11/2025)
Check back often as we will update results from Texas Bi-District play, which concludes Feb. 11, as they become available.
Note: Some scores from Monday's action were not available at press time. Those scores, as well as Tuesday's results, will be updated here, once available.
DIVISION-BY-DIVISION BI-DISTRICT SCORE LIST
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Midland
North Crowley vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton
Flower Mound vs. Allen
Richardson 39, Arlington James Martin 20
El Paso Franklin 56, Midland Legacy 55
Keller Timber Creek 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 43
Plano East vs. Coppell
South Grand Prairie 62, Richardson Lake Highlands 43
Region 2
Sachse 41, Rockwall 36
Duncanville 82, Bryan 47
The Woodlands vs. Houston MacArthur
Cypress Bridgeland 54, Spring Klein 38
Tyler Legacy vs. Wylie
Waco Midway vs. Cedar Hill
Houston Cypress Ranch 52, Spring Klein Oak 42
Aldine Nimitz vs. Conroe
Region 3
Cypress Falls 73, Lamar 47
Pearland 47, Missouri City Ridge Point 32
Bellaire vs. Houston Jersey Village
Katy Taylor 76, Alief Hasting 63
North Shore 56, Dickinson 48
Katy Cinco Ranch vs. Alief Elsik
Summer Creek vs. Deer Park
Dawson vs. Fort Bend Travis
Pearland Dawson vs. Richmond Travis
Region 4
Round Rock 45, Austin Lake Travis 36
Weslaco 64, Los Fresnos 37
Austin Bowie 52, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 42
San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio Clark vs. San Antonio Warren
Cibolo Steele vs. Laredo United
Laredo United South vs. San Antonio East Central
San Benito vs. Edinburg North
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
Fort Worth Boswell 57, Southlake Carroll 26
Denton Braswell 58, Princeton 51
Wolfforth Frenship 46, El Paso Montwood 19
Mansfield Legacy 59, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 46
Denton Guyer 54, Prosper 36
El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central
Richardson JJ Pearce vs. Arlington James Bowie
Arlington Lamar vs. Richardson Berkner
Region 2
Lancaster 63, Killeen Shoemaker 48
Grand Oaks 65, Spring 25
Spring Klein Collins 45, Katy Cypress Lakes 36
Wylie East 48, North Forney 35]
Cypress Springs 83, Tomball Memorial 35
Lakeview Centennial vs. Longview
Killeen Harker Heights vs. DeSoto
Spring Westfield vs. College Park
Region 3
Houston Stratford 47, Houston Heights 40
Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower 67, Alvin Pearland Shadow Creek 38
Houston Memorial 62, Houston Westside 49
Clear Brook 49, Humble 42
Katy Tompkins vs. Fulshear
Houston King vs. League City Clear Creek
Alief Taylor vs. Katy Jordan
Manvel vs. Fort Bend Sugar Land Austin
Region 4
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 56, Austin 29
Converse Judson 70, Castroville Medina Valley 35
Edinburg vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial
San Marcos 65, Laredo Alexander 62
Harlingen 64, La Joya 41
San Antonio Winston Churchill vs. San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor
Austin Westlake vs. Austin Vandegrift
San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor vs. San Antonio Louis D. Brandeis
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
Amarillo Tascosa 64, Wichita Falls Legacy 28
Aledo 53, Birdville 37
Fort Worth F.L. Paschal vs. Mansfield Timberview
Americas 58, Canutillo 35
Amarillo 69, Abilene 27
Denton Billy Ryan 62, Keller Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 41
El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado
Joshua vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Region 2
Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Reedy 33
Tyler 47, Prosper Walnut Grove 41
Dallas Highland Park 42, Emerson 37
North Mesquite 63, Dallas Sunset 28
Melissa vs. Nacogdoches
Dallas White vs. West Mesquite
Red Oak vs. Lake Belton
Killeen Chaparral vs. Midlothian
Region 3
Friendswood 34, Friendswood West Brook 27
Spring Woods 64, Victoria East 55
Georgetown 67, Austin McCallum 20
Porter 55, College Station 52
La Porte vs. Beaumont United
Victoria West vs. Galena Park
Pflugerville Hendrickson 64, Austin Anderson 48
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Crosby
Region 4
Leander Tom Glenn vs. San Antonio Karen J. Wagner
San Antonio G.W. Brackenridge vs. San Antonio Jay
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 55, Laredo Joseph W. Nixon 21
PSJA North vs. Brownsville Rivera
San Antonio Pieper vs. Buda Hays
San Antonio MacArthur vs. San Antonio Highlands
La Joya Palmview vs. TBA
Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela
Class 5A Division II
El Paso Burges 50, El Paso Bel Air 49
Lubbock Monterey 83, Wichita Falls Memorial 26
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Grapevine
Everman 61, Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt 22
El Paso Hanks vs. El Paso Andres
Plainview 45, Wylie 36
Argyle 45, Granbury 19
Mansfield Summit 85, Fort Worth Poly Tech 2
Region 2
Lucas Lovejoy 62, Mt. Pleasant 26
Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lone Star
Dallas Hillcrest 32, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 27
Midlothian Heritage 49, Waco 45
Jacksonville vs. Anna 72, Jacksonville 46
Wakeland 48, Liberty 42
Mesquite Poteet vs. South Oak Cliff
Killeen Ellison vs. Kaufman
Region 3
Huntsville 59, Splendora 30
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Santa Fe
TBA vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
Pflugerville 47, Austin Liberal Arts and Science 37
Bryan Rudder 64, Kingwood Park 40
Iowa Colony vs. Port Arthur Memorial
Fort Bend Missouri City Marshall 76, Houston Austin 19
Bastrop 46, Pflugerville Weiss 37
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. Kerrville Tivy
San Antonio Sam Houston vs. San Antonio Southside
Corpus Christi Moody vs. Rio Grande City
Mission Pioneer vs. Donna
Boerne vs. Cedar Park
San Antonio McCollum 96, San Antonio Burbank 81
Laredo Cigarroa vs. Alice
Brownsville Lopez vs. McAllen Memorial
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
San Elizario vs. El Paso Bowie
Seminole 63, Canyon Amarillo West Plains 39
Levelland vs. Brownwood
Decatur 108, Fort Worth Southwest 14
El Paso Riverside vs. El Paso Austin
Canyon 73, Andrews 18
Stephenville vs. Lubbock Estacado
Burkburnett 73, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 37
Region 2
Lake Dallas 74, Dallas Williams Prep 15
Pinkston 49, Ferris 42
Wills Point vs. Paris
Mabank 56, Longview Pine Tree 32
Celina 45, Ranchview 35
Kennedale 59, Carter 21
Sulphur Springs 61 Caddo Mills 27
Lindale 38, Tyler Chapel Hill 34
Region 3
Lumberton 49, Bullard 32
Hardin-Jefferson 80, Houston Northside 16
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Bellville
Waco La Vega 72, Taylor 30
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 59, Palestine 47
Huffman Hargrave 61, Houston Worthing 40
Almeta Crawford 49, Navasota 45
China Spring 52, Burnet 48
Region 4
San Antonio Davenport 85, Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson 21
Floresville 67, San Antonio John F. Kennedy 46
Brazosport vs. Rockport-Fulton
La Feria 53, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 39
Fredericksburg 80, Austin Travis 11
La Vernia 61, Uvalde 26
Jones vs. Bay City
Hidalgo vs. Calallen
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Irvin vs. Clint
Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa
Brock 37, Lubbock Liberty 36
Bridgeport 90, Benbrook 21
El Paso Mountain View vs. TBA
Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton
Glen Rose 56, Snyder 29
Fort Worth Western Hills vs. Krum
Region 2
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Arlington Summit International
Lincoln 69, Hillsboro 24
Sunnyvale vs. Pittsburg
Canton 56, Henderson 26
Sanger 76, Irving North Hills 14
Godley 61, Wilmer Hutchins 25
Paris North Lamar vs. Farmersville
Brownsboro 49, Longview Spring Hill 34
Region 3
Madisonville vs. Silsbee
Hamshire-Fannett 67, Yates 35
Sealy vs. La Grange
Salado 49, Lorena 31
Bridge City 68, Rusk 53
Wheatley vs. Liberty
Smithville vs. Royal
Jarrell vs. Robinson
Region 4
Lago Vista vs. Geronimo Navarro
Devine vs. Gonzales
West Columbia vs. Ingleside
Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla
Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech
Cuero 69, Carrizo Springs 40
Sinton vs. Wharton
Port Isabel vs. Zapata
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Wellington 69, Stratford 66
New Deal 61, Olton 57
Plains 63, McCamey 41
Ozona 50, Coleman 19
Panhandle 67, Spearman 25
Abernathy 77, Hale Center 41
Wink 50, Ropes 41
Ballinger vs. Forsan
Region 2
Nocona 84, Hawley 39
Hico 48, Valley Mills 27
Collinsville vs. Whitewright
Como-Pickton vs. Bogota Rivercrest
Cisco vs. Seymour
Waco Bosqueville 61, Hamilton 49
Cooper 55, Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff 30
Region 3
Marlin 40, Corsicana Mildred 32
Larue LaPoynor vs. Lovelady
Hawkins vs. Mt. Enterprise
Garrison vs. San Augustine
Kerens vs. Axtell
Jewett Leon vs. Alba-Golden
Cushing vs. Gladewater Union Grove
Woden vs. Joaquin
Region 4
Danbury vs. Snook
Thorndale vs. TBA
San Saba 88, Brackettville Brackett 31
Refugio 91, Premont 25
Mumford vs. Saratoga West Hardin
Flatonia 88, Rosebud-Lott 21
Johnson City 64, Charlotte 23
Skidmore-Tynan 50, Freer 16
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Booker vs. Shamrock
Kress 44, Wildorado 29
Meadow 33, Lenora Grady 27
Spur 66, O’Donnell 58
Claude 45, Follett 24
Happy vs. Hartley
Gail Borden County 67, Wellman-Union 21
Turkey Valley 72, Crosbyton 31
Region 2
Marfa vs. Imperial Buena Vista
Garden City 64, Eden 8
Eula vs. Westbrook
Rotan vs. Munday
Rankin vs. Munday
Menard vs. Water Valley
Hermleigh vs. Baird
Hamlin 43, Knox City 32
Region 3
Newcastle 56, Forestburg 32
Dodd City 49, Avery 17
May 50, Lingleville 22
Elkhart Slocum 35, Blum 30
Saint Jo vs. Perrin-Whitt
Sulphur Bluff 46, Cumby Miller Grove 19
Gorman 59, Cross Plains 17
Neches vs. Avalon
Region 4
Richland Springs 60, Aquilla 32
Broaddus 103, Goodrich 12
Round Top Carmine vs. Runge
Barksdale Nueces Canyon vs. Lasara
Jonesboro vs. Zephyr
Brookeland vs. Martinsville
Moulton vs. TBA
Tilden McMullen County vs. D’Hanis
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Dalhart 44, Littlefield 43
Denver City vs. Presidio
Llano vs. Clyde
Early 42, Vernon 37
Shallowater 62, Bushland 43
Brownfield 59, Kermit 36
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore
Comanche 65, Holiday 57
Region 2
Dallas Life Oak Cliff vs. Whitesboro
Gunter 55, Rains 49
Jefferson 66, Atlanta 56
TBA vs. Gladewater Sabine
Ponder 74, Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership 14
Winnsboro 67, Pottsboro 32
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Hughes Springs
Gladewater vs. TBA
Region 3
Troy vs. Maypearl
Little River-Academy 52, Mexia 32
Diboll 53, Buna 21
Coldsprings-Oakhurst vs. Van Vleck
Grandview 75, McGregor 30
Fairfield 73, Franklin 40
Orangefield vs. Pollok Central
Hitchcock vs. Crockett
Region 4
Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley
Marion vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi West Oro 57, Orange Grove 28
Edinburg IDEA College Prep vs. Raymondville
Goliad vs. Edna
Crystal City vs. San Antonio Young Women’s
TBA vs. London
Rio Hondo 95, Pharr Vanguard Academy 6
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Slaton 41, Canadian 38
Coahoma 78, Tornillo 0
Markel 35, Brady 27
Wichita Falls City View 49, Eastland 47
Idalou 55, Childress 42
Stanton 55, Alpine 49
Wall 85, Blanco 14
Tolar 49, Jacksboro 29
Region 2
Dallas Madison 61, Boyd 55
Bells vs. Commerce
De Kalb 37, Big Sandy Harmony 36
Quitman 37, Troup 16
Paradise vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership
Mount Vernon 48, Leonard 42
Hooks 86, New Diana 26
Tatum 71, Edgewood 28
Region 3
West vs. Scurry-Rossser
Lexington vs. Buffalo
Central Heights vs. Warren
Anderson-Shiro 54, Boling 48
Keene vs. Clifton
Rogers 48, Teague 40
Kountze vs. Woodville
East Bernard vs. New Waverly
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven 51, Stockdale 29
Universal City Randolph 44, Natalia 32
George West vs. Banquette
Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep vs. Santa Rosa
Poth vs. Hallettsville
Jourdanton vs. Cole
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Vega vs. Quanah
Farwell 71, Floydada 29
Whiteface 78, Iraan 14
Christoval 65, Miles 28
Clarendon 46, Gruver 24
New Home 94, Sudan 34
Smyser 71, Van Horn 25
Roscoe 63, Sonora 38
Region 2
Windthorst 49, Stamford 35
Lipan vs. Itsaca
Slidell 52, Celeste 37
Quinlan Boles 45 Clarksville 31
Haskell 52, Archer City 30
Crawford 31, Graford 26
Lindsay 53, Honey Grove 38
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 53, Simms Bowie 51
Region 3
Riesel vs Italy
Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Latexo
Harleton vs. Alto
Tenaha vs. Pineland West Sabine
Frost 38, Mart 35
Grapeland vs. Fruitvale
Douglass vs. Linden-Kildare
Chierno vs. Timpson
Region 4
Evadale vs. Burton
Weimar, 52, Granger 42
Goldthwaite 54, La Pryor
Port Aransas vs. La Villa 31
Bremond vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy
Bartlett 78, Shiner 32
Mason 50, Falls City 32
Agua Dulce 36, Yorktown 34
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Briscoe Fort Elliott vs. White Deer
Texline 51, Silverton 19
Whitharral 72, Lamesa Klondike 69
Petersburg vs. Matador Motley County
McLean 51, Wheeler Kelton 28
Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse
Ackerly Sands 42, Anton 21
Guthrie 46 Lorenzo 37
Region 2
Balmorhea 39, Sanderson 35
Mertzon Irion County vs. Lohn
Gordon vs. Roscoe Highland
Aspermont 57, Crowell 31
Marathon vs. TBA
Rochelle vs. Blackwell
Ira vs. Strawn
Harrold vs. Jayton
Region 3
Throckmorton vs. Henrietta Midway
Avinger 41, Savoy 40
Walnut Springs 54, Santa Anna 51
Milford 42, Coolidge 25
Bellevue 62, Woodson 57
Saltillo 70, Ladonia Fannindel 53
Stephenville Huckaby 74, Blanket 29
Penelope vs. Bynum
Region 4
Priddy vs. Evant
Zavalla vs. Leggett
Richards 55, Austwell-Tivoli 51
Medina 43, San Perlita 31
Abbott vs. Cherokee
Chester 64, Wells 48
Nordheim 48, Dime Box 40
San Isidro 50, Rocksprings 29