UIL Texas high school girls basketball Bi-District playoff game score list (2/10, 2/11/2025)

Division-by-division playoff scores for Texas Bi-District playoff games Feb. 10-11

The Melissa Cardinals qualified for the Texas UIL Class 5A Division I girls basketball playoffs.
Check back often as we will update results from Texas Bi-District play, which concludes Feb. 11, as they become available.

Note: Some scores from Monday's action were not available at press time. Those scores, as well as Tuesday's results, will be updated here, once available.

DIVISION-BY-DIVISION BI-DISTRICT SCORE LIST

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Midland 

North Crowley vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton 

Flower Mound vs. Allen

Richardson 39, Arlington James Martin 20

El Paso Franklin 56, Midland Legacy 55

Keller Timber Creek 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 43

Plano East vs. Coppell 

South Grand Prairie 62, Richardson Lake Highlands 43 

Region 2

Sachse 41, Rockwall 36 

Duncanville 82, Bryan 47

The Woodlands vs. Houston MacArthur

Cypress Bridgeland 54, Spring Klein 38

Tyler Legacy vs. Wylie

Waco Midway vs. Cedar Hill

Houston Cypress Ranch 52, Spring Klein Oak 42 

Aldine Nimitz vs. Conroe

Region 3

Cypress Falls 73, Lamar 47

Pearland 47, Missouri City Ridge Point 32 

Bellaire vs. Houston Jersey Village 

Katy Taylor 76, Alief Hasting 63 

North Shore 56, Dickinson 48

Katy Cinco Ranch vs. Alief Elsik

Summer Creek vs. Deer Park

Dawson vs. Fort Bend Travis

Pearland Dawson vs. Richmond Travis 

Region 4

Round Rock 45, Austin Lake Travis 36

Weslaco 64, Los Fresnos 37 

Austin Bowie 52, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 42

San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Johnson 

San Antonio Clark vs. San Antonio Warren 

Cibolo Steele vs. Laredo United

Laredo United South vs. San Antonio East Central 

San Benito vs. Edinburg North 

Rayya Brown
Hooks sophomore Rayya Brown goes up for a layup in a game on Jan. 21 against Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. / Wayne Grubbs

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

Fort Worth Boswell 57, Southlake Carroll 26

Denton Braswell 58, Princeton 51

Wolfforth Frenship 46, El Paso Montwood 19

Mansfield Legacy 59, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 46

Denton Guyer 54, Prosper 36 

El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central 

Richardson JJ Pearce vs. Arlington James Bowie 

Arlington Lamar vs. Richardson Berkner

Region 2

Lancaster 63, Killeen Shoemaker 48

Grand Oaks 65, Spring 25

Spring Klein Collins 45, Katy Cypress Lakes 36

Wylie East 48, North Forney 35]

Cypress Springs 83, Tomball Memorial 35

Lakeview Centennial vs. Longview

Killeen Harker Heights vs. DeSoto

Spring Westfield vs. College Park

Region 3

Houston Stratford 47, Houston Heights 40

Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower 67, Alvin Pearland Shadow Creek 38 

Houston Memorial 62, Houston Westside 49

Clear Brook 49, Humble 42

Katy Tompkins vs. Fulshear 

Houston King vs. League City Clear Creek 

Alief Taylor vs. Katy Jordan 

Manvel vs. Fort Bend Sugar Land Austin 

Region 4

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 56, Austin 29

Converse Judson 70, Castroville Medina Valley 35

Edinburg vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 

San Marcos 65, Laredo Alexander 62

Harlingen 64, La Joya 41  

San Antonio Winston Churchill vs. San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor 

Austin Westlake vs. Austin Vandegrift 

San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor vs. San Antonio Louis D. Brandeis

Class 5A Division I 

Region 1

Amarillo Tascosa 64, Wichita Falls Legacy 28 

Aledo 53, Birdville 37

Fort Worth F.L. Paschal vs. Mansfield Timberview 

Americas 58, Canutillo 35

Amarillo 69, Abilene 27

Denton Billy Ryan 62, Keller Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 41

El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado

Joshua vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights

Region 2

Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Reedy 33

Tyler 47, Prosper Walnut Grove 41 

Dallas Highland Park 42, Emerson 37

North Mesquite 63, Dallas Sunset 28

Melissa vs. Nacogdoches 

Dallas White vs. West Mesquite 

Red Oak vs. Lake Belton 

Killeen Chaparral vs. Midlothian 

Region 3

Friendswood 34, Friendswood West Brook 27

Spring Woods 64, Victoria East 55

Georgetown 67, Austin McCallum 20

Porter 55, College Station 52 

La Porte vs. Beaumont United 

Victoria West vs. Galena Park

Pflugerville Hendrickson 64, Austin Anderson 48

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Crosby 

Region 4 

Leander Tom Glenn vs. San Antonio Karen J.  Wagner 

San Antonio G.W. Brackenridge vs. San Antonio Jay

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 55, Laredo Joseph W. Nixon 21

PSJA North vs. Brownsville Rivera 

San Antonio Pieper vs. Buda Hays 

San Antonio MacArthur vs. San Antonio Highlands 

La Joya Palmview vs. TBA

Harlingen South vs. Edinburg Vela 

Class 5A Division II 

El Paso Burges 50, El Paso Bel Air 49 

Lubbock Monterey 83, Wichita Falls Memorial 26

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Grapevine

Everman 61, Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt 22

El Paso Hanks vs. El Paso Andres

Plainview 45, Wylie 36

Argyle 45, Granbury 19

Mansfield Summit 85, Fort Worth Poly Tech 2

Region 2

Lucas Lovejoy 62, Mt. Pleasant 26

Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lone Star

Dallas Hillcrest 32, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 27 

Midlothian Heritage 49, Waco 45

Jacksonville vs. Anna 72, Jacksonville 46

Wakeland 48, Liberty 42

Mesquite Poteet vs. South Oak Cliff 

Killeen Ellison vs. Kaufman

Region 3 

Huntsville 59, Splendora 30

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Santa Fe

TBA vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle 

Pflugerville 47, Austin Liberal Arts and Science 37

Bryan Rudder 64, Kingwood Park 40

Iowa Colony vs. Port Arthur Memorial 

Fort Bend Missouri City Marshall 76, Houston Austin 19 

Bastrop 46, Pflugerville Weiss 37

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. Kerrville Tivy

San Antonio Sam Houston vs. San Antonio Southside 

Corpus Christi Moody vs. Rio Grande City 

Mission Pioneer vs. Donna 

Boerne vs. Cedar Park 

San Antonio McCollum 96, San Antonio Burbank 81 

Laredo Cigarroa vs. Alice 

Brownsville Lopez vs. McAllen Memorial 

Class 4A Division I 

Region 1

San Elizario vs. El Paso Bowie

Seminole 63, Canyon Amarillo West Plains 39 

Levelland vs. Brownwood

Decatur 108, Fort Worth Southwest 14

El Paso Riverside vs. El Paso Austin

Canyon 73, Andrews 18

Stephenville vs. Lubbock Estacado 

Burkburnett 73, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 37 

Region 2

Lake Dallas 74, Dallas Williams Prep 15

Pinkston 49, Ferris 42

Wills Point vs. Paris

Mabank 56, Longview Pine Tree 32

Celina 45, Ranchview 35

Kennedale 59, Carter 21

Sulphur Springs 61 Caddo Mills 27 

Lindale 38, Tyler Chapel Hill 34

Region 3

Lumberton 49, Bullard 32

Hardin-Jefferson 80, Houston Northside 16

Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Bellville

Waco La Vega 72, Taylor 30

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 59, Palestine 47

Huffman Hargrave 61, Houston Worthing 40

Almeta Crawford 49, Navasota 45

China Spring 52, Burnet 48 

Region 4

San Antonio Davenport 85, Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson 21

Floresville 67, San Antonio John F. Kennedy 46

Brazosport vs. Rockport-Fulton 

La Feria 53, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 39

Fredericksburg 80, Austin Travis 11

La Vernia 61, Uvalde 26 

Jones vs. Bay City

Hidalgo vs. Calallen

Class 4A Division II 

Region 1

Irvin vs. Clint 

Midland Greenwood vs. Pampa

Brock 37, Lubbock Liberty 36 

Bridgeport 90, Benbrook 21 

El Paso Mountain View vs. TBA

Canyon Randall vs. Fort Stockton 

Glen Rose 56, Snyder 29

Fort Worth Western Hills vs. Krum 

Region 2 

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Arlington Summit International 

Lincoln 69, Hillsboro 24 

Sunnyvale vs. Pittsburg 

Canton 56, Henderson 26

Sanger 76, Irving North Hills 14 

Godley 61, Wilmer Hutchins 25

Paris North Lamar vs. Farmersville 

Brownsboro 49, Longview Spring Hill 34

Region 3

Madisonville vs. Silsbee

Hamshire-Fannett 67, Yates 35

Sealy vs. La Grange

Salado 49, Lorena 31

Bridge City 68, Rusk 53

Wheatley vs. Liberty 

Smithville vs. Royal

Jarrell vs. Robinson 

Region 4

Lago Vista vs. Geronimo Navarro 

Devine vs. Gonzales 

West Columbia vs. Ingleside 

Robstown vs. Rio Grande City Grulla 

Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech 

Cuero 69, Carrizo Springs 40 

Sinton vs. Wharton 

Port Isabel vs. Zapata

Class 2A Division I 

Region 1

Wellington 69, Stratford 66 

New Deal 61, Olton 57

Plains 63, McCamey 41

Ozona 50, Coleman 19

Panhandle 67, Spearman 25

Abernathy 77, Hale Center 41

Wink 50, Ropes 41

Ballinger vs. Forsan 

Region 2 

Nocona 84, Hawley 39

Hico 48, Valley Mills 27

Collinsville vs. Whitewright

Como-Pickton vs. Bogota Rivercrest

Cisco vs. Seymour 

Waco Bosqueville 61, Hamilton 49

Cooper 55, Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff 30

Region 3

Marlin 40, Corsicana Mildred 32

Larue LaPoynor vs. Lovelady

Hawkins vs. Mt. Enterprise

Garrison vs. San Augustine

Kerens vs. Axtell

Jewett Leon vs. Alba-Golden

Cushing vs. Gladewater Union Grove

Woden vs. Joaquin

Region 4

Danbury vs. Snook

Thorndale vs. TBA

San Saba 88, Brackettville Brackett 31

Refugio 91, Premont 25

Mumford vs. Saratoga West Hardin 

Flatonia 88, Rosebud-Lott 21 

Johnson City 64, Charlotte 23

Skidmore-Tynan 50, Freer 16

Class 1A Division I 

Region 1

Booker vs. Shamrock 

Kress 44, Wildorado 29

Meadow 33, Lenora Grady 27

Spur 66, O’Donnell 58

Claude 45, Follett 24

Happy vs. Hartley 

Gail Borden County 67, Wellman-Union 21

Turkey Valley 72, Crosbyton 31

Region 2

Marfa vs. Imperial Buena Vista 

Garden City 64, Eden 8

Eula vs. Westbrook

Rotan vs. Munday 

Rankin vs. Munday

Menard vs. Water Valley 

Hermleigh vs. Baird

Hamlin 43, Knox City 32 

Region 3

Newcastle 56, Forestburg 32

Dodd City 49, Avery 17

May 50, Lingleville 22

Elkhart Slocum 35, Blum 30

Saint Jo vs. Perrin-Whitt

Sulphur Bluff 46, Cumby Miller Grove 19

Gorman 59, Cross Plains 17

Neches vs. Avalon

Region 4

Richland Springs 60, Aquilla 32 

Broaddus 103, Goodrich 12

Round Top Carmine vs. Runge

Barksdale Nueces Canyon vs. Lasara 

Jonesboro vs. Zephyr

Brookeland vs. Martinsville

Moulton vs. TBA

Tilden McMullen County vs. D’Hanis

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

Dalhart 44, Littlefield 43

Denver City vs. Presidio 

Llano vs. Clyde

Early 42, Vernon 37

Shallowater 62, Bushland 43

Brownfield 59, Kermit 36

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore 

Comanche 65, Holiday 57

Region 2

Dallas Life Oak Cliff vs. Whitesboro 

Gunter 55, Rains 49

Jefferson 66, Atlanta 56

TBA vs. Gladewater Sabine 

Ponder 74, Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership 14

Winnsboro 67, Pottsboro 32

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Hughes Springs

Gladewater vs. TBA

Region 3 

Troy vs. Maypearl 

Little River-Academy 52, Mexia 32

Diboll 53, Buna 21

Coldsprings-Oakhurst vs. Van Vleck 

Grandview 75, McGregor 30

Fairfield 73, Franklin 40

Orangefield vs. Pollok Central 

Hitchcock vs. Crockett

Region 4

Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley

Marion vs. Hondo

Corpus Christi West Oro 57, Orange Grove 28

Edinburg IDEA College Prep vs. Raymondville

Goliad vs. Edna 

Crystal City vs. San Antonio Young Women’s 

TBA vs. London 

Rio Hondo 95, Pharr Vanguard Academy 6

Class 3A Division II

Region 1 

Slaton 41, Canadian 38

Coahoma 78, Tornillo 0

Markel 35, Brady 27

Wichita Falls City View 49, Eastland 47

Idalou 55, Childress 42

Stanton 55, Alpine 49

Wall 85, Blanco 14

Tolar 49, Jacksboro 29

Region 2

Dallas Madison 61, Boyd 55

Bells vs. Commerce

De Kalb 37, Big Sandy Harmony 36

Quitman 37, Troup 16

Paradise vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 

Mount Vernon 48, Leonard 42

Hooks 86, New Diana 26

Tatum 71, Edgewood 28

Region 3 

West vs. Scurry-Rossser 

Lexington vs. Buffalo 

Central Heights vs. Warren 

Anderson-Shiro 54, Boling 48

Keene vs. Clifton 

Rogers 48, Teague 40

Kountze vs. Woodville 

East Bernard vs. New Waverly 

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven 51, Stockdale 29

Universal City Randolph 44, Natalia 32

George West vs. Banquette

Edinburg IDEA Quest College Prep vs. Santa Rosa

Poth vs. Hallettsville 

Jourdanton vs. Cole 

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Vega vs. Quanah 

Farwell 71, Floydada 29

Whiteface 78, Iraan 14

Christoval 65, Miles 28

Clarendon 46, Gruver 24

New Home 94, Sudan 34

Smyser 71, Van Horn 25

Roscoe 63, Sonora 38

Region 2

Windthorst 49, Stamford 35

Lipan vs. Itsaca

Slidell 52, Celeste 37

Quinlan Boles 45 Clarksville 31

Haskell 52, Archer City 30

Crawford 31, Graford 26

Lindsay 53, Honey Grove 38

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 53, Simms Bowie 51

Region 3

Riesel vs Italy 

Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Latexo

Harleton vs. Alto 

Tenaha vs. Pineland West Sabine 

Frost 38, Mart 35

Grapeland vs. Fruitvale 

Douglass vs. Linden-Kildare

Chierno vs. Timpson 

Region 4

Evadale vs. Burton 

Weimar, 52, Granger 42 

Goldthwaite 54, La Pryor 

Port Aransas vs. La Villa 31

Bremond vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy

Bartlett 78, Shiner 32

Mason 50, Falls City 32

Agua Dulce 36, Yorktown 34

Class 1A Division II 

Region 1

Briscoe Fort Elliott vs. White Deer

Texline 51, Silverton 19

Whitharral 72, Lamesa Klondike 69

Petersburg vs. Matador Motley County 

McLean 51, Wheeler Kelton 28

Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse

Ackerly Sands 42, Anton 21

Guthrie 46 Lorenzo 37

Region 2

Balmorhea 39, Sanderson 35

Mertzon Irion County vs. Lohn

Gordon vs. Roscoe Highland

Aspermont 57, Crowell 31

Marathon vs. TBA

Rochelle vs. Blackwell

Ira vs. Strawn

Harrold vs. Jayton

Region 3

Throckmorton vs. Henrietta Midway 

Avinger 41, Savoy 40

Walnut Springs 54, Santa Anna 51 

Milford 42, Coolidge 25 

Bellevue 62, Woodson 57

Saltillo 70, Ladonia Fannindel 53

Stephenville Huckaby 74, Blanket 29

Penelope vs. Bynum

Region 4

Priddy vs. Evant

Zavalla vs. Leggett

Richards 55, Austwell-Tivoli 51

Medina 43, San Perlita 31

Abbott vs. Cherokee 

Chester 64, Wells 48

Nordheim 48, Dime Box 40

San Isidro 50, Rocksprings 29

